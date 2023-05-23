Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PXE: Energy ETF In All The Right Places For Next Bull Run

David Sommer Jr profile picture
David Sommer Jr
5 Followers

Summary

  • PXE focuses on a limited number of stocks in the energy exploration and production (E&P) industry.
  • PXE’s tightly constructed, high-yield E&P portfolio should outperform more popular energy index ETFs in the coming years.
  • It is at a rare buying point that has only been seen two other times in the last 5 years.
  • I rate PXE as a Buy, based on a 12-24 month outlook.

Growing backlit oil price chart on sky background with arrow and mock up place. Up, gas and petrol concept. 3D Rendering.

peshkov

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) is poised to outperform larger, more diverse energy ETFs. One of the key advantages and differentiators of this ETF compared to other energy ETFs is its quant-based strategy for selecting stocks. The ETF

PXE and VDE Overlap, Venn diagram

PXE and VDE Overlap (ETFRC.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

David Sommer Jr profile picture
David Sommer Jr
5 Followers
I am an undergraduate student at St. Mary's University studying Finance and Risk Management.  I have a passion for investments and have been investing since I was 15. Closely associated with Modern Income Investor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.