Consider Zijin Mining Instead Of Southern Copper

Summary

  • In this article, I compare the well-known Southern Copper and the underfollowed Zijin Mining Group [the leading Chinese mining company].
  • As far as I see it, some favorable market conditions and a solid technical setup offer a good buying opportunity for investors in copper stocks.
  • Southern Copper's operating cash costs per pound of copper produced grow steadily, while its CAPEX plan may limit shareholders' cash flows. SCCO stock seems fully valued today.
  • Zijin Mining (ticker 2899 on HK) is a high-quality, growing company with strong margins and a promising project pipeline, making it an attractive investment.
  • If you can stomach China's risks and recession fears, Zijin is a better buy than SCCO, in my view.
Highlight on chemical element Copper in periodic table of elements. 3D rendering

HT Ganzo

Introduction

Today I decided to share with you my thoughts about a very well-known large-cap company from Chile and another unknown and essentially underfollowed firm from China, which nevertheless has a market capitalization of ~$40 billion. These companies belong to

Investing.com, copper futures

Investing.com, copper futures

Goldman Sachs [May 1, 2023 - proprietary source]

Goldman Sachs [May 1, 2023 - proprietary source]

Goldman Sachs [May 1, 2023 - proprietary source]

Goldman Sachs [May 1, 2023 - proprietary source]

Goldman Sachs [May 1, 2023 - proprietary source]

Goldman Sachs [May 1, 2023 - proprietary source]

Fundstrat Global Advisors [May 19, 2023 - proprietary source]

Fundstrat Global Advisors [May 19, 2023 - proprietary source]

usgs.gov

usgs.gov

Just2Trade

Just2Trade

SCCO's Q1 FY2023

SCCO's Q1 FY2023

SCCO's Q1 FY2023 [author's notes]

SCCO's Q1 FY2023 [author's notes]

Seeking Alpha, SCCO's Valuation

Seeking Alpha, SCCO's Valuation

Zijin's 2H FY2023 financial snapshot, IR website

Zijin's 2H FY2023 financial snapshot, IR website

Zijin's IR website, author's notes

Zijin's IR website, author's notes

Zijin's interim report, author's notes

Zijin's interim report, author's notes

Seeking Alpha, ZIJMF's Valuation

Seeking Alpha, ZIJMF's Valuation

