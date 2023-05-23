Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Special Opportunities Fund: Opportunistic Investing CEF With Multiple Levels Of Discounts

May 23, 2023 8:30 AM ETSpecial Opportunities Fund (SPE), SPE.PCCION, FDEU, GAM, TPL
Summary

  • SPE currently trades at an above average 17.3% discount to NAV. Way above its normal range.
  • SPE has issued a 2.75% convertible preferred for leverage that also currently trades at a significant discount to par value.
  • The fund recently modified its share repurchase plan to allow unlimited purchases of its common stock and convertible preferred whenever they trade at a discount to NAV or book value.
  • The fund's underlying portfolio contains CEFs, BDCs and SPACs that also trade at significant discounts to NAV, book value or trust value.
In the current market environment, the general level of closed-end fund discounts is quite attractive. One CEF that I closely follow is the Special Opportunities Fund, Inc (SPE) which specializes in opportunistic investing in closed-end

CEF discount history

SPE Discount History (cefconnect)

