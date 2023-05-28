Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Summit Hotel Properties Offers An Attractive Preferred Dividend Of 8.7%

The Investment Doctor
Summary

  • Summit Hotel Properties is a hotel REIT. About half of its properties are leased to Marriott.
  • The first quarter was pretty good for Summit, and the full-year AFFO guidance looks promising.
  • The REIT would only need 11-12.5% of the pre-dividend AFFO to cover the preferred dividends.
  • The Series E preferred share is now yielding 8.7%, making it more attractive than the 8.5% yielding Series F.
Introduction

Two quarters have passed since I last had a look at Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN). I own both series of the preferred shares so every once in a while I need to keep a finger on

Income Statement

Summit Hotel Investor Relations

FFO and AFFO Calculation

Summit Hotel Investor Relations

Full-Year Guidance

Summit Hotel Investor Relations

Balance Sheet

Summit Hotel Investor Relations

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INN.PE, INN.PF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

