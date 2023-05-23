Pliant Therapeutics: Trading In Oversold Territory, Buying The Dip
Summary
- Undervalued: the stock is currently in the oversold territory after some investors over-reacted and sold after the Phase 2 BEXO trial, we like the FVC slow down and clean safety data.
- Promising Upcoming Trials: The mid-2023 Phase 2b BEACON-IPF trial could act as a significant positive catalyst for the stock, potentially meeting the FDA's criteria for a pivotal registration trial.
- Robust Financial Health: Despite a Q1 net loss of $37.5MM, largely tied to increased OpEx, Pliant's solid cash position of $577MM should underpin clinical activities through 2H26.
- We uphold our buy rating for PLRX stock due to the overlooked clinical benefits of BEXO, the upcoming BEACON-IPF trial potential, and robust financial health.
Q1 earnings and update to our thesis
Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) reported Q1 earnings on May 9th; in light of Pliant Therapeutics' latest financial performance and clinical developments, we maintain a buy rating on the stock. The company's 1Q23 earnings report showed a net loss of $37.5m, largely due to increased OpEx. However, the reported cash position of $577m is expected to support the company's operation 2H26 (considering their quarterly OPEX burn of around $30-40m), underscoring the company's robust financial health.
Oversold after Phase 2 data
PLRX's valuation has seen a significant decline post the Phase 2 data for its 320MG BEXO (bexotegrast) in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). Despite an apparent undershoot in absolute FVC (Forced Vital Capacity) values, the data still demonstrate a trend of lesser decline versus placebo. Moreover, around half of the patients on BEXO displayed FVC improvements from baseline, contrasting with all placebo patients showing FVC decline. This indicates a potential slowing of disease progression, which is further reinforced by a reduction in cough severity, an independent predictor of disease severity/mortality.
Considering that current standard of care such as Ofev only slows down the disease progression by 50%, anything superior to a 50% rate of decline should be a win for Pliant, albeit the drug did not show an "absolute improvement" like the previous data readout.
While investors may be wary of the valuation dip, we argue that the stock is oversold. The market seems to have overlooked the sustained FVC benefit and excellent safety profile of BEXO from the 24-week IPF data. Furthermore, we believe the Phase 2b BEACON-IPF trial, starting in mid-2023, could provide a significant positive catalyst for the stock. This trial may meet the FDA's criteria for one of two required positive pivotal trials for registration, which will provide a clear path for approval which would be important for the market to build conviction on the candidate moving forward. PLRX expects significant clinical advancements, including the INTEGRIS-PSC topline data in 3Q23 and the initiation of a Phase 2b BEACON-IPF trial in mid-2023. These anticipated milestones could dramatically impact the company's valuation and quickly change the sentiment.
Risks
Clinical Trial Uncertainties: Pliant's future largely depends on the outcomes of their upcoming clinical trials, such as the BEACON-IPF trial for bexotegrast. Any unfavorable results, unexpected side effects, or failure to meet endpoints could significantly hamper the company's prospects and impact the stock price.
Regulatory Risks: The potential for regulatory approval delays or rejections is a critical risk. Specifically, the FDA's and EMA's acceptance of the BEACON-IPF trial as one of the two pivotal trials required for registration is not guaranteed. If the agencies reject this proposition, Pliant's path to market may be longer and more costly than anticipated.
Cash Burn Rate: Despite having a robust cash position, Pliant's high operational expenditures could pose a risk if its clinical trials extend beyond anticipated timelines or the company fails to secure additional funding. Increased expenditures without a corresponding revenue stream could exhaust the company's cash reserves and require further capital raising.
Conclusion
Net-net, we uphold our buy rating despite initial investor apprehension following a valuation dip after Phase 2 data on BEXO in IPF. We perceive the stock as oversold. The overlooked FVC benefits and clean safety profile of BEXO, coupled with the potential of the upcoming Phase 2b BEACON-IPF trial, underscores our confidence in Pliant's prospects. While clinical risk remains especially considering the company is pursuing IPF (notorious biotech graveyard indication), we anticipate that Pliant's forthcoming clinical milestones could profoundly shift the company's valuation and market sentiment. Furthermore, we find the firm's sturdy cash position of $577MM, which is enough to fuel clinical advancements until 2H'26, reassuring and believe short-term dilution due to public offering is a low probability event.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Biotechvalley Insights (BTVI) is not a registered investment advisor, and articles are not targeted toward retail investors. The content is for informational purposes only; you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in our articles or comments constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Biotechvalley Insights or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The research and reports made available by BTVI reflect and express the opinion of the applicable BTVI entity as of the time of the report only. Reports are based on generally-available information, field research, inferences, and deductions through the applicable due diligence and analytical process. BTVI may use resources from brokerage reports, corporate IR, and KOL/expert interviews that may have a conflict of interest with the company/assets that BTVI covers. To the best of the applicable BTVI's ability and belief, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable, is not material non-public information, and has been obtained from public sources that the applicable BTVI entity believes to be accurate and reliable. However, such information is presented “as is” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. With respect to their respective research reports, BTVI makes no representation, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use. Further, any analysis/comment contains a very large measure of analysis and opinion. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and BTVI does not undertake to update or supplement any reports or any of the information, analysis, and opinion contained in them.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.