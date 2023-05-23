Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TherapeuticsMD: From Fallen And Forgotten To Cash Cow

May 23, 2023 9:00 AM ETTherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD)MAYNF
Marco Brecciaroli profile picture
Marco Brecciaroli
601 Followers

Summary

  • TXMD is a pharmaceutical company that experienced a tremendous transformation in the last year, fully transforming into a royalty-only company.
  • The company sold all its assets and paid down all its debt and is now expecting 8% of royalties plus $30 million in milestone payments from Mayne Pharma.
  • The $35 million market cap with $11 million in net cash makes it dirt cheap even assuming flat to no growth in revenues from the licensed drugs.
  • Using a DCF model with 3 scenarios for growth/milestone payments I conclude that TXMD's fair value is around $5.6, implying a 30% undervaluation.

African American man pouring medications out of a bottle into his hand.

Lock Stock

The background: from a near-bankruptcy experience to the Mayne deal

The history of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) is made of many ups and downs. From being loved to the market before and during the FDA approval period - when they traded

Chart

TXMD - Sales per drug (TXMD Filings)

Table

TXMD Balance sheet (TXMD 10-Q)

Chart

Opex - 2020 to 2023 - Q1 (TXMD 10-Qs)

Chart

Royalties and Milestones (Author's estimates)

Chart

ANNOVERA sales and FCF (Author's estimates)

This article was written by

Marco Brecciaroli profile picture
Marco Brecciaroli
601 Followers
Student focused on fundamental analysis and deep value investing.  I like looking for asymmetrical opportunities, "Heads I win, tails I don't lose that much". Interested in event-driven situations, spinoffs, mergers, and litigations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.