The First 100 Days Point To A Bull Market
Summary
- The bears are starting to make excuses as to why this stock market continues to grind higher.
- The real reason is that the recession is looking more like the wrong call.
- If the first 100 days of trading produces a return greater than 8% for the S&P 500, the historical precedent says we are in a bull market.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Portfolio Architect. Learn More »
Bulls managed to breach 4,200 again on the S&P 500, but they were unsuccessful in closing above that level, which has been the ceiling since last August. Continued wrangling about the debt ceiling has contained investor enthusiasm for risk assets, but an eventual deal should push the index well above 4,200 and closer to a new bull market. That has defiant bears, like Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson, looking for excuses.
Yesterday, the Wall Street strategist asserted that the rally in stocks is a “head fake,” because of lofty valuations, narrowing breadth, and the outperformance of defensive stocks. Valuation has never been a good timing tool for broad market calls, and there are countless names that trade at valuations well below the average and the mean for the S&P 500 index. This is because the recent out-performance of a handful of expensive mega-cap technology names has lifted the valuation for the overall index. These technology behemoths are the ones Wilson calls defensive, but I disagree. Breadth should start to improve again as investors recognize that the Fed’s rate-hike cycle has ended and that a recession in 2023 was a false premise.
If you are a pundit who is forecasting a continuation of the bear market for the S&P 500, then you really need a recession by the end of this year to be right. Otherwise, you have a lot of backtracking to do, which is what I see for some of the most prominent strategists on Wall Street. It all boils down to the strength of the consumer, whose spending accounts for 70% of economic activity. If you kill the consumer, you kill the expansion. The problem for the bearish narrative is that the three-quarter average for quarterly consumer spending growth is turning up right now. It turns down when we are entering a recessionary period.
How can consumers continue to spend when we are told that debt levels have reached record highs? This is because the cost to service that debt is not at a record high. In fact, the payments to service that debt are near a record low as a percentage of disposable income. As real (inflation adjusted) income turns positive again, disposable income should increase, which will help to sustain spending.
When you look at the economy from this angle, it is easy to understand why the stock market continues to levitate. The bullish narrative is about to strengthen for the S&P 500 with the index up more than 9% so far this year. Since 1950, the average gain for the year has been 25% when the index exceeds an 8% return for those first 100 days. We will cross that line at month’s end.
Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has more than 25 years of experience managing portfolios for individual investors. He began his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and worked in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in Political Science in 1992.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.