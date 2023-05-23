The First 100 Days Point To A Bull Market

phive2015

Bulls managed to breach 4,200 again on the S&P 500, but they were unsuccessful in closing above that level, which has been the ceiling since last August. Continued wrangling about the debt ceiling has contained investor enthusiasm for risk assets, but an eventual deal should push the index well above 4,200 and closer to a new bull market. That has defiant bears, like Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson, looking for excuses.

Finviz

Yesterday, the Wall Street strategist asserted that the rally in stocks is a “head fake,” because of lofty valuations, narrowing breadth, and the outperformance of defensive stocks. Valuation has never been a good timing tool for broad market calls, and there are countless names that trade at valuations well below the average and the mean for the S&P 500 index. This is because the recent out-performance of a handful of expensive mega-cap technology names has lifted the valuation for the overall index. These technology behemoths are the ones Wilson calls defensive, but I disagree. Breadth should start to improve again as investors recognize that the Fed’s rate-hike cycle has ended and that a recession in 2023 was a false premise.

Bloomberg

If you are a pundit who is forecasting a continuation of the bear market for the S&P 500, then you really need a recession by the end of this year to be right. Otherwise, you have a lot of backtracking to do, which is what I see for some of the most prominent strategists on Wall Street. It all boils down to the strength of the consumer, whose spending accounts for 70% of economic activity. If you kill the consumer, you kill the expansion. The problem for the bearish narrative is that the three-quarter average for quarterly consumer spending growth is turning up right now. It turns down when we are entering a recessionary period.

Edward Jones

How can consumers continue to spend when we are told that debt levels have reached record highs? This is because the cost to service that debt is not at a record high. In fact, the payments to service that debt are near a record low as a percentage of disposable income. As real (inflation adjusted) income turns positive again, disposable income should increase, which will help to sustain spending.

Edward Jones

When you look at the economy from this angle, it is easy to understand why the stock market continues to levitate. The bullish narrative is about to strengthen for the S&P 500 with the index up more than 9% so far this year. Since 1950, the average gain for the year has been 25% when the index exceeds an 8% return for those first 100 days. We will cross that line at month’s end.