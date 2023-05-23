Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TACK: Interesting Fund Concept But Need More Data

Summary

  • The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund ETF systematically applies technical analysis to allocate between sector ETFs and defensive assets.
  • The fund has been defensive since inception, currently holding 85% of assets in treasuries and gold.
  • The strategy design does not handle situations where both bonds and equities decline (like in 2022).
  • Furthermore, I have some concerns regarding the fund's sector allocation, as technology and communication services have been the clear sector leader since late 2022.
  • I personally would like to see more performance and allocation history before I can get comfortable with the Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund ETF strategy.

The Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK) is an actively managed fund that follows a "systematic technical model" that determines the proper tactical allocation between sector ETFs and defensive assets.

As a hybrid technical / fundamental analyst myself, I

TACK investable universe

Figure 1 - TACK investable universe (fairleadfunds.com)

Illustrative TACK allocation

Figure 2 - Illustrative TACK allocation (fairleadfunds.com)

TACK current holdings

Figure 3 - TACK current holdings (fairleadfunds.com)

TACK portfolio, April 30, 2022

Figure 4 - TACK portfolio, April 30, 2022 (TACK Q1/22 holdings report)

TACK portfolio, October 31, 2022

Figure 5 - TACK portfolio, October 31, 2022 (TACK Q3/22 holdings report)

TACK has limited historical returns

Figure 6 - TACK has limited historical returns (morningstar.com)

TACK had declined by 10% at one point in 2022

Figure 7 - TACK had declined by 10% at one point in 2022 (Seeking Alpha)

TACK has lagged S&P 500 since October

Figure 8 - TACK has lagged S&P 500 since October 2022 (Seeking Alpha)

XLK has broken out technically

Figure 9 - XLK has broken out technically (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

XLC has a classic bearish-to-bullish reversal pattern

Figure 10 - XLC has a classic bearish-to-bullish reversal pattern (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

