Retire Like A King With Gold

Sashkinw/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Investors should consider saving their money in gold, as opposed to dollars. Investors who decline and instead choose to save dollar bills will be significantly poorer than their counterparts who save gold bullion, all else equal. When an investor saves anything, he is attempting to save purchasing power, not the item itself; otherwise, he would be a collector, not an investor.

Inflation

As a monetary phenomenon, inflation is an expansion in the supply of money (including credit).

Most economists and members of academia define inflation as a rise in prices, which is completely wrong. Prices cannot inflate or deflate - they can only rise and fall. To inflate something means to expand its volume, which makes no contextual sense when describing a price. The money supply is what can expand or contract.

After 1913, the government slowly starting changing the definition of inflation to justify and divert blame for its reckless monetary policy. In fact, here is a definition of inflation from a 1913 copy of Webster's dictionary:

1913 Definition of Inflation (Schiff Gold)

If the government defines inflation as a rise in prices, then the natural ensuing conclusion is that private business owners are greedy and raising prices to milk their customers. If the government defines inflation as an expansion in the supply of money, then the most logical conclusion is its monetary policy is forcing prices to rise. The former blames businesses, the latter blames the government.

Inflation's History

CPI from 1775 - 2012 (Bureau of Labor Statistics)

One look at this graph reveals how much of the dollar's value has been obliterated since 1913. Around this point in history is when the government began convincing the public that inflation is a good thing. Again, the rationale is to continue government spending without any indignation from the public.

One thing to notice: prices in 1900 were about half of what they were in 1800. For one hundred years, prices consistently fell. If economists and professors are right and deflation is depressionary, how did America build the wealthiest society in history during this century? The answer, of course, is through sound monetary policy, small government, and capital investments. As businesses become more efficient, costs fell, and consumers bought more, which elevated everyone's standard of living exponentially.

Deflation is a good thing. Lower prices increase the value of savings and standard of living. Inflation, on the other hand, is destructive; it reduces the value of each dollar you own, thus reducing your purchasing power making you poor. In other words, inflation is a tax felt, not seen, which reduces each American's standard of living.

Gold vs The Dollar

Gold is money - it represents wealth. The dollar is a claim on wealth - it does not meet the definition of 'money' because it is not a store of value. This an important, fundamental distinction between the two which showcases why they function differently. Gold has intrinsic value separate from its function as a medium of exchange, whereas the dollar is not backed by anything of value.

Many investors become upset because they have not seen an exponential rise in gold, despite unprecedented level of money printing in the last two decades. Gold does not react on a proportional basis. In the real world, a 1% rise in inflation, does not produce a 1% reduction in purchasing power immediately. Gold price increases play out over multiple decades.

For example, one hundred years ago, a 1oz gold coin was worth $20. During that era, a suit could be bought for $20. Therefore, one gold coin or a $20 bill could buy a suit. Today, a $20 bill would not even come close to buying a suit, but a 1oz gold coin, worth $2,000, could easily still get you a suit, if not multiple.

If you saved in dollars for the past hundred years, your purchasing power would have gone from 100% to almost 0%. However, had you saved in gold, your purchasing power actually rose from 100% to well over 100% during that time. You did not become rich, but you did not become poor. The moment you buy gold, you have effectively locked in that day's purchasing power forever (as long as the government continues to create inflation). In other words, the purchasing power you are attempting to capture when saving is actually saved when you save in gold.

Gold is not an investment - it is money. It cannot be compared to stocks, bonds, derivatives, or any security. Comparing a form of money with an income producing asset does not make any sense. It would like going to the Apple store and asking an employee to compare the latest iPhone to the mango in your pocket.

Costs to Owning Gold

Investors will pay premiums over spot to purchase gold coins. It is best to buy locally and have the store price match to the lowest ask price in their area. The percentage over spot depends on supply and demand.

Investors can store their gold at a depository, in a safety deposit box, or at home. I highly recommend a safety deposit box as it reduces the risk you lose your savings if your house is robbed.

Gold bullion, despite being money, is classified as a commodity for tax purposes and thus can be taxed at one of two rates: (i) for ownership less than one year, it will be taxed at the investor's ordinary income tax rate (ii) for ownership exceeding one year, it will be taxed at the long-term capital gains tax rate.

Takeaway

This leads me to my final note and that is I am not suggesting to take money out of stocks and put it in gold. A lot of "gold bugs" and "doomsday" financial pundits try to scare investors into selling their income producing assets in exchange for some gold coins. This is asinine.

Investors need a healthy balance of different asset classes. In regards to gold, investors should take the dollars they were going to save, convert them to gold bullion, and save that instead. In doing so, these investors will preserve their hard-earned purchasing power for the duration of their life. This strategy escapes the government's inflation tax and locks in a standard of living that cannot be stolen. I practice what I preach as I save in gold, as opposed to dollar bills.