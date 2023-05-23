Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Retire Like A King With Gold

May 23, 2023 9:51 AM ETGLD
Raul Shah profile picture
Raul Shah
1.89K Followers

Summary

  • Inflation is an expansion in the supply of money - not a rise in prices.
  • When an individual saves, what matters is saving purchasing power. Gold stores value better than paper because the latter has no intrinsic value.
  • Saving dollars will lead to a decrease in your standard of living. Saving gold will preserve your standard of living.
  • Gold won't make you rich, but it will keep you from being poor.
  • Gold is money. It is not an investment and cannot be compared to any security, such as a stock.

Gold crown isolated on white background

Sashkinw/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Investors should consider saving their money in gold, as opposed to dollars. Investors who decline and instead choose to save dollar bills will be significantly poorer than their counterparts who save gold bullion, all else equal. When an investor

1913 Definition of Inflation

1913 Definition of Inflation (Schiff Gold)

CPI from 1775 - 2012

CPI from 1775 - 2012 (Bureau of Labor Statistics)

This article was written by

Raul Shah profile picture
Raul Shah
1.89K Followers
Raul Shah is a current player for MLB in the World Baseball Classic and Minor League player who has been featured in Forbes as one of America's best stock pickers. He is ranked in the top 1% in TipRanks and is labeled "The Hardest Working Man in Professional Baseball." He graduated from The Johns Hopkins University with a degree in Economics and Finance. He is the son of a physician and computer programmer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Neither this article nor any comment, message, video, or interaction associated with it is to be taken as financial advice. Investors should always do their own research before executing any financial transaction. Raul Shah is not liable for any financial outcome which might occur. Investors assume full responsibility for their actions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.