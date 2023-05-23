Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lowe's: Remains Attractive Despite Reduced Guidance

May 23, 2023
Summary

  • Lowe's just released quarterly earnings and the stock is currently trading lower in the pre-market session on missed expectations for comparable sales and reduced guidance.
  • Investors already had an early glimpse into what earnings could look like based on Home Depot's results last week. The release provided further confirmation of the weakness in the sector.
  • Similar to HD, LOW reported declines in comparable sales, citing headwinds in the lumber market, as well as softness in their DIY discretionary category.
  • Despite the reduced guidance, the long-term outlook for LOW appears positive based on favorable demand drivers.
  • Struggles in the share price in the nearer term would be viewed as an attractive opportunity to pick up shares at a discount.
Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America

Bruce Bennett

A cooling environment for home improvement, as reflected last week in Home Depot’s (HD) results provided investors with a preview into what earnings could potentially look like for Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW).

Heading in, the two stocks performed largely in-line with each other

Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

