Sprinklr: CCaaS Player At A Reasonable Price

May 23, 2023 10:08 AM ETSprinklr, Inc. (CXM)
ONeil Trader
Summary

  • Sprinklr, Inc. aspires to be the leader in the Contact Center as a Services, or CCaaS, industry.
  • The company has delivered decent growth since going public in the summer of 2021 and is trading at a reasonable valuation.
  • The combination of good business momentum, improving margins, and a reasonable valuation could result in Sprinklr, Inc. stock re-rating higher in the coming quarters.
Call center, customer service and black woman consulting with laptop in office. Contact us, crm and telemarking, consultant or female sales agent from South Africa working in workplace with headset.

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) has been one of the victims of the recent tech bear market that brought down many high-performing names. The company went public at the wrong time – in June 2021, just a few months before

Share price chart of Sprinklr

Seeking Alpha, Trading View

EV/revenue ratio chart of Sprinklr

Ycharts

ONeil Trader
