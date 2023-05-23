Sprinklr: CCaaS Player At A Reasonable Price
Summary
- Sprinklr, Inc. aspires to be the leader in the Contact Center as a Services, or CCaaS, industry.
- The company has delivered decent growth since going public in the summer of 2021 and is trading at a reasonable valuation.
- The combination of good business momentum, improving margins, and a reasonable valuation could result in Sprinklr, Inc. stock re-rating higher in the coming quarters.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Growth Stock Forum get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) has been one of the victims of the recent tech bear market that brought down many high-performing names. The company went public at the wrong time – in June 2021, just a few months before the Nasdaq peaked and started a nearly 40% decline. And while Sprinklr’s share price performed poorly, the company has executed well and has grown revenues better than it guided since going public.
Sprinklr aspires to be the leader in the CCaaS market – Contact Center as a Service. The company has a suite of product offerings that are powered by artificial intelligence ("AI") since 2018, and this represents a decent head start over its competitors given the recent surge in interest in generative AI. Sprinklr has fully embraced generative AI and has integrated with OpenAI’s models to create “better content faster and with fewer resources.”
The growth rates since the company went public were not exceptional (from the low 30s initially to the low 20s more recently), but look steady and reliable.
Last year, the company decided to revamp the business, restructure global operations, and simplify its product offerings, and it eliminated projects that were not producing the required ROI. And in February, it cut the workforce by 4%. These changes appear to have caused little to no disruption and have already begun to yield results, evidenced by the strong sequential subscription revenue growth in fiscal Q4 2023 and by the strong guidance for fiscal 2024 that caused the surge in the share price in late March.
Last year’s changes are having a negative impact on the low-margin services business, but that is by design as the company decided not to take on additional projects on that side. This is a small segment - it represented approximately 11% of total revenues in fiscal 2023 and only slightly more than 2% of the company's gross profit. The fiscal 2024 guidance of $66 million for the services business implies a mid-single-digit decline over fiscal 2023, and it will be a slight drag on total revenue growth.
On the other hand, the high-margin subscription business is expected to continue to deliver strong growth in fiscal 2024. Subscription revenues grew 28% in fiscal 2023, and fiscal 2024 guidance implies 18% Y/Y growth at the mid-point of the range. However, the company has a history of providing guidance it can beat, and I believe it is reasonable to expect the subscription revenue growth rate in fiscal 2024 to be in the 22-23% range.
The fiscal 2024 guidance also takes into account the deteriorating macro conditions, although that may not mean guidance was more conservative than usual as the overall conditions may deteriorate more than the company assumed. Even so, the business seemed quite healthy when the company held the earnings call in late March, and management was encouraged by the leading indicators and the momentum across the business. And should the economy start to recover, the growth rates could also improve in the latter part of the year or in calendar 2024, but the recent trends do not point in that direction.
And last but not least, operating margins have continuously improved in the last few quarters, and Sprinklr expects to generate positive non-GAAP income and positive cash flow this year.
Recent share price momentum is supported by growth expectations and reasonable valuation
Sprinklr’s share price recently rose to levels last seen in September 2022 after the strong fiscal Q4 2023 results in late March.
The combination of good business momentum, improving margins, and a reasonable valuation could result in the stock re-rating higher in the coming quarters. By reasonable valuation, I mean the enterprise value to revenue ratio of around 4.4 and the assumption of much higher operating margins at scale in a few years.
The key risk in the near term is Sprinklr, Inc. underperforming expectations and missing its guidance, but this risk appears low based on the company’s historical performance. The risks in the medium and long term are related to the company’s core competency – the use of AI in its CCaaS industry. Sprinklr, Inc. has been a disruptor in the field since its founding, but it could fall behind due to the rapid pace of development of generative AI, and better and more affordable solutions could appear in the following years.
I publish my best ideas and top coverage on the Growth Stock Forum. If you're interested in finding great growth stocks, with a focus on biotech, consider signing up. We focus on attractive risk/reward situations and track each of our portfolio and watchlist stocks closely. To receive e-mail notifications for my public articles and blogs, please click the follow button. And to go deeper, sign up for a free trial to Growth Stock Forum.
This article was written by
My articles represent my personal opinion and analysis and should not be regarded as investment advice in any way. Readers and subscribers should do their own due diligence and/or consult their financial advisor before making decisions to buy or sell securities. Trading and investing include risks, including loss of principal.
Exclusive research: http://seekingalpha.com/author/oneil-trader/research
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CXM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This article reflects the author's opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.