Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Purple Innovation: Assessing If 'Launch Fever' Can Be Sustained

May 23, 2023 10:39 AM ETPurple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL)
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.58K Followers

Summary

  • Purple launches new mattresses in an effort to attract more premium buyers.
  • The recent Q1 earnings report where we saw improved gross margins and a better outlook for the year is also bringing investors into this play.
  • Negative earnings plus negative forward-looking revisions bring risk to this play, though.

Wooden seesaw scale empty on wooden sphere on wood table with wording VALUE and PRICE balancing

marchmeena29

Intro

It will be interesting to see if Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares can continue to rally post the company's first-quarter earnings results for fiscal 2023. As we see from the stock's intermediate chart below, shares dropped below

PRPL Technicals

PRPL Innovation Technical Chart (Stockcharts.com)

PRPL Consensus EPS Revisions

PRPL Consensus Earnings Revisions (Seekiingalpha.com)

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.58K Followers
https://individualtrader.netTo be successful at this game, one has to have a real passion for the markets and be constantly reading and researching material. From fundamentals analysis to technical analysis, options or futures, income or capital gain, long-term trading, or day trading, there is something for everyone in the markets depending on one's respective goals. "Starting with the end in mind" is a great mindset to start your investment career with respect to ascertaining exactly what you want to get out of the markets. Write down what you want and how quickly you want it. Therefore depending on the capital you are starting out with, you will then know what levels of risk you need to take. Whatever doubt or query you may have, I'm here to help. Shoot me an email in the contact tab and I'll come back to you as soon as possible

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.