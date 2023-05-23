jetcityimage

There have been multiple retail bankruptcies in 2023 so far. These include well-known names such as Bed Bath & Beyond (OTCPK:BBBYQ), Tuesday Morning (OTC:TUEMQ), Boxed (OTC:BOXDQ), Party City (OTCPK:PRTYQ), and David's Bridal. Wayfair (NYSE:W) is another retailer that has been struggling with declining revenue, negative net income, and negative cash flow. At the same time, net debt has been increasing. This combination puts the company on an unsustainable path that is likely to lead to further downside for the stock. Wayfair may not have to file for bankruptcy, but the risk is there.

Sales Declines

Wayfair did perform well in 2020 as consumers were willing to spend stimulus money on the various home goods that Wayfair offers. Wayfair's revenue increased 55% to over $14 billion in 2020 over 2019. This was fueled by at home shopping which spiked considerably as widespread lockdowns were in place. However, Wayfair's revenue declined 3% in 2021 and 11% in 2022 as the lockdowns ended, leading to a shift in consumer behavior.

Wayfair's revenue declined for the past 2 years (author created)

Wayfair's revenue is expected to decline about 3% in 2023. Surveys have shown that consumers made less online purchases for home goods in 2022 as compared to 2021. This trend could continue in 2023 as consumers have more choices with in-person shopping for home goods as compared to the lockdown period.

Furthermore, recent reports from major retailers show that consumer spending has been weakening in April and May 2023. This recent consumer behavior shows that money is being spent on essentials with less being spent on more discretionary items. Consumers are also switching to cheaper brands. If this trend continues, then Wayfair is likely to experience another decline in sales in 2023. Many of Wayfair's items can be considered non-essential. High inflation is a likely cause of this shift in consumer behavior.

Consumer belt-tightening could continue through 2023 if less is spent on more expensive discretionary items as people protect themselves from a possible recession later this year. Bankrate shows that there is a 64% chance of a recession in 2023. This could lead to worse than expected revenue declines for Wayfair.

Negative Net income/cash flow

Another major challenge for Wayfair is that the company is not profitable. One alarming trend is that Wayfair's gross profit declined 12% in 2022 while operating expenses increased by about 19%. Wayfair was able to achieve a small increase of about 2% in gross profit in Q1 2023 over the same quarter a year ago. However, operating income declined by 13% in Q1. This led to a decline of 11.3% in net income for Q1.

Wayfair's accelerating losses (author created)

Wayfair's lack of profitability led to the company having negative operating cash flow of $674 million in 2022 and a negative $147 million for Q1 2023. This might be putting the company on an unsustainable path if consumers continue to cut spending on discretionary items such as the home-themed products that Wayfair offers.

One of the main issues with Wayfair's profitability is that the company's large items are expensive to ship. Shipping costs increased significantly over the past few years due to the pandemic supply-chain related issues. These higher shipping costs led to Wayfair's operating performance to be worse recently than in 2019 before the pandemic. While marine shipping costs have decreased since the worst part of the pandemic, carriers are cancelling voyages in an effort to increase prices. This can lead to higher costs for Wayfair and delays in getting product to its customers.

Another factor negatively impacting Wayfair are higher road shipping costs. About 30% of Wayfair's products are considered large format items such as furniture. That leaves about 70% of items as not bulky and friendly for carriers such as UPS (UPS) and FedEx (FDX) to handle. The problem with that is their rates have only increased. FedEx and UPS increased their rates by an average of 6.9% in 2023.

Furthermore, furniture producers have been faced with higher labor and material costs. This puts pressure on Wayfair's gross margins as the cost of goods sold remains high.

In addition to that, the company has to absorb the high costs of handling damaged or unwanted goods. Wayfair's return policy allows customers to try out certain large items such as mattresses for a specific period of time. If a customer is not satisfied with the mattress within that specified time, it can be returned at no cost to the customer. While this is good for the customer, it can be expensive for Wayfair.

Wayfair could consider modifying its no-cost returns policy, but that could have a negative impact on sales. Customers might be hesitant to make large purchases if they would be on the hook for high shipping return costs.

Wayfair's Cost Reduction Efforts

Wayfair's plan to reduce expenses largely involves eliminating 10% of its global workforce. However, this just shows a company shrinking and does not address the significant high shipping/return costs associated with the business.

There was also mention of striving to reduce damage rates on Wayfair's products on the Q1 conference call. However, that extra care does involve higher costs of delivery, which the company hopes will be offset by a reduction in the damage rate.

Wayfair also has efforts to optimize its logistics system known as CastleGate. The company plans on reducing fulfillment expenses by getting more suppliers to use CastleGate. These efforts strive to result in less logistical touch points, reduced damages, and faster delivery times.

The reality is that these efforts may not be enough to turn the company around. Many struggling companies (ie. Bed Bath & Beyond and others mentioned in the 1st paragraph) were unable to avoid bankruptcy even after implementing cost reduction efforts. So, we will have to see if Wayfair can improve to a more sustainable profitability.

Other Initiatives

Wayfair plans to open another physical retail location in mid-2023. The company opened three brick-and-mortar retail locations under the All Modern name (2 stores) and another under the Joss and Main name. The company plans on opening two additional specialty stores in 2023 and the first large-format Wayfair retail store in the spring of 2024.

Wayfair is entering the brick-and-mortar retail space as a test phase. It is not clear how successful the physical retail stores will be. The company stated that it will evaluate further expansion based on this testing phase.

Weak Balance Sheet

Wayfair's weak balance sheet demonstrates some key issues with the company's unstable outlook. Wayfair has about $1 billion in cash & short-term investments with total debt of $4 billion. This leaves the company with net debt of $3 billion. Wayfair's net debt tripled since 2020. This shows a liquidity risk for Wayfair.

The company also has 1.2x more current liabilities than current assets and 1.85x more total liabilities than total assets for negative total equity of $2.7 billion. Wayfair is in distress with more short-term and long-term liabilities than assets. This puts Wayfair at risk of not being able to pay its debt.

Wayfair has a low Altman Z-score of 1.07. The Altman Z-score is a credit strength test that takes multiple factors into the equation. These factors include assets, liabilities, retained earnings, working capital, EBIT, and sales. Companies with Z-scores below 1.8 indicate that they are in distress and at risk for bankruptcy.

Bottom Line Outlook for Wayfair

Overall, Wayfair is poised to underperform with high net debt and negative net income and cash flow. This puts the company at risk of significant losses in the face of a possible recession. Therefore, investors should consider Wayfair as a highly-risky investment.

Wayfair has been experiencing declining revenue, net losses, and negative operating cash flow. It is not clear whether the company's turnaround efforts will be successful. The launch of brick-and-mortar stores could add to losses if it is not successful. The company needs sustainable profitability and a return to positive cash flow more than anything else.

One factor that can help Wayfair survive is the $600 million revolving credit facility that the company has available. However, this may not compensate for high losses or a business model that is at risk of failing.

The risk for the company is that consumer behavior has been changing with a shift away from purchasing expensive items such as home goods with a focus on spending on essential items such as groceries. Consumers are still faced with high inflation for most goods and the risk of recession is still on the table. This mix does not favor Wayfair for revenue growth. Furthermore, Wayfair's cost-cutting efforts may not be sustainable for the long-run. With this in mind, the bias for the stock is to the downside for the remainder of 2023.

I am not calling to short the stock, I just think Wayfair is a stock to avoid given the high risks.