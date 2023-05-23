Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Does Elliott Wave Work In The Current Market?

May 23, 2023 10:54 AM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX)IVV, QQQ, SPY, VOO, VTI, VTV4 Comments
Summary

  • From my experience, the up and down patterns formed by the price movements of the market, called Elliott Waves, are unpredictable in themselves.
  • In practice there are simply too many possible extensions, corrections and "alternate counts" to be predictive. To be workable, the theory requires additional data.
  • The predictability of the patterns can be improved substantially by integrating measurements of market sentiment into the theory.
  • When you do this, it allows rather clear and more probable forecasts.

Multi-colored high resolution textured fractal background that reminds of a forest, as seen from above in a 60"s album cover style.

Instants/E+ via Getty Images

Last February we made a market forecast based on merging the Elliott Wave theory with the theory of contrary opinion. It forecast an advancing move back to the all-time highs of 4,800 on the S&P 500. We

An Example of the Market Forming an Elliott Wave Bear Market Flat (Sentiment King)

Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

