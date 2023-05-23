Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SoftBank Group: Significantly De-Risked And Positioned Well For The Future

May 23, 2023 11:01 AM ETSoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBF), SFTBY
UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
515 Followers

Summary

  • SoftBank shares have fallen out of favor with investors and are well off their pandemic era highs.
  • The company has massively de-risked their business over the past year and shares are trading well below their NAV.
  • The company has focused on making VC investments in emerging tech such as AI and these investments could pay off big.
  • The arm IPO is coming soon and could help SoftBank shares close the gap between NAV per share and the current share price.
  • The combination of a de-risked business trading well below NAV, strategically positioned investment portfolio, and upcoming arm IPO make SoftBank a speculative buy at these levels.

SoftBank Flagship Store in Japan

winhorse

Thesis

SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) shares have fallen precipitously from their pandemic era highs. The shares are now trading well below their NAV. The company has massively de-risked over the past year through selling most of their Alibaba (

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SoftBank Earnings Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023

SFTBY Price Chart Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
515 Followers
UFD Capital, LLC is an investment advisory firm providing advice solely to institutional clients, with a focus on value oriented strategies. UFD Capital, LLC is the general partner and investment manager of UFD Capital Value Fund, LP.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SFTBY, SFTBF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.