Kimberly White

Intuit's (NASDAQ:INTU) strong business model focused around its brands has been the bedrock of the company's success over the years.

Since management shifted its focus on expanding into new areas through large acquisitions, however, Intuit's share price has been under pressure and I warned of that risk back in November 2021. Since then INTU fell by nearly 30%, while the broader equity market declined by roughly 10%.

Data by YCharts

Although the strategy shift is necessary over the long run, it also comes with a high price tag for the recent large deals and a significant risk of margin decline. Both of these issues deserve attention, but the latter creates a major risk of further multiple compression as we move through the rest of 2023.

Prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings and Seeking Alpha

That is why, profitability and margins will be in the spotlight during upcoming quarterly results. Having said that, issues with the recently acquired Credit Karma would also need to be addressed as the macroeconomic environment turns negative.

With that in mind, the main focus for long-term investors would need to remain on Intuit's legacy services and the ongoing implications for the Small Business & Self-Employed and Consumer groups, both of which continue to grow.

Intuit Earnings Release

The Strength Of Legacy Services

By far the most important segment for Intuit is the Small Business & Self Employed Group, which includes QuickBooks and Mailchimp. The segment has been experiencing significant growth following the pandemic, but year-on-year momentum has stalled in recent quarters.

Prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

This has been the case even as Intuit's management continued to introduce new value-added services and benefit from cross-selling activities with Mailchimp.

In Q2, growth in both the number of companies running online payroll and the number of employees paid on our platform remains strong. Total online payments volume grew 25%, moderating some from the first quarter. We are seeing strong growth in the number of payment-enabled invoices set by our Small Business customers, a good sign that our innovation is continuing to drive digitization. Source: Intuit Q2 2023 Earnings Transcript

On top of that, Intuit's strong brands have allowed the company to introduce significant price increases across its subscription plans (more on that here).

Prepared by the author, using data from Intuit Website and Wayback Machine

What About TurboTax?

In the company's Consumer segment, the recent news that the IRS would introduce a free tax filing option has been received as a potential threat to Intuit's lucrative business in the space.

Seeking Alpha

At first glance, it would appear that the service could be a major risk for Intuit's business going forward. However, Intuit has been addressing this risk by introducing a number of value-added services.

While Sills acknowledged that TurboTax could lose some of its 46M filers to an IRS option, he laid out several benefits of free TurboTax filings that ultimately could retain filers, including: "1) automatic import of prior year tax data, 2) some audit guidance (audit support guarantee) included with free and 3) access to TurboTax online community help desk and FAQ and 4) automatic import of federal return data to state tax return." Source: Seeking Alpha

Thus, even if the IRS program turns out to be a success, Intuit would probably lose mostly low-margin accounts. On top of that, even if developed, such a system would take a very long period to be in any shape or form comparable to Intuit's most basic offerings.

In the meantime, the company's Consumer division, which houses TurboTax, continues to grow and the upcoming earnings report will be very important in terms of where the division's quarterly revenue is headed.

Prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Investor Takeaway

As capital allocation and margin compression issues continue to linger, long-term investors should pay close attention to Intuit's legacy services in the upcoming earnings report. Management is taking the right steps towards differentiation and this creates a wide moat for Intuit's legacy services even as competition in some areas is intensifying. Nevertheless, I would need to see a shift in the company's capital allocation policy before I am ready to turn bullish on the stock.