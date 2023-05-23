MediaProduction

Introduction

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for neurological disorders, particularly epilepsy. They are committed to addressing high unmet medical needs and have a robust pipeline of neurology-focused product candidates. Xenon also collaborates with esteemed partners like Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX), to advance their research and development efforts. Their mission is to improve the lives of patients by delivering novel treatments in the field of neurology.

Xenon's pipeline (Xenon)

In my recent analysis, I explored the potential of Xenon's lead candidate, XEN1101, as a therapy for Major Depressive Disorder [MDD] with a specific focus on anhedonia. I highlighted that even though the depression market was crowded, XEN1101 had distinguishing features such as a unique mechanism, emphasis on anhedonia, and a favorable safety profile, which could differentiate it from competitors. I also mentioned that the ongoing MDD trial has the potential to significantly increase Xenon's valuation, with a moderate to high likelihood of success (60-70%). Conversely, failure in the trial could result in a 25% decrease in valuation.

Following my "Strong Buy" suggestion in mid-March, Xenon's stock has risen by 24%. However, this increase aligns closely with the performance of the broader biotechnology sector, represented by XBI.

Data by YCharts

The following article aims to update investors on the company's path forward following Q1 '23 earnings.

Q1 2023 Financials

In Q1 2023, Xenon had $687.3 million in cash and marketable securities, down from $720.8 million in Q4 2022. They anticipate sufficient funding for operations until 2026. No revenue was recognized in Q1 2023, compared to $8.8 million in Q1 2022, mainly due to the absence of milestones from the concluded Neurocrine Biosciences collaboration. Research and development expenses were $39.5 million, up from $19.4 million in Q1 2022, largely due to increased costs related to the XEN1101 program and personnel expenses. General and administrative expenses increased by $2.8 million to $9.5 million, largely due to increased employee costs, legal fees, and market research costs. Other income was $7.6 million, compared to a $2.7 million expense in Q1 2022, largely due to gains on trading securities and increased interest income. The net loss jumped to $41.7 million from $19.7 million in Q1 2022, mainly due to increased operating expenses and lower collaboration revenue.

Q1 2023 Earnings Call Review

Management expressed their enthusiasm regarding Xenon's progress in the XEN1101 Phase 3 epilepsy program, emphasizing their confidence in successfully executing the program based on their past experience and strong relationships with key investigators. The unique positioning of XEN1101 as the sole late-stage potassium channel modulator further supports Xenon's mission to provide innovative therapies for neurological conditions. The FDA has influenced their strategic direction by encouraging the development of a pediatric formulation for XEN1101, with plans to gradually expand treatment to younger patients. As a result, they have decided to halt the development of XEN496 and shift their focus to advancing the pediatric epilepsy development plans for XEN1101.

In addition, the Phase 2 XEN1101 X-NOVA study for Major Depressive Disorder is progressing well, and management expects to receive topline data in the fourth quarter. Management considers the upcoming data crucial in evaluating the effectiveness of XEN1101 for treating Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). At the same time, they are addressing internal commercial considerations and plan to share their next steps once the topline data becomes available.

Furthermore, management acknowledged the ongoing development of next-generation compounds by potential competitors that leverage Kv pharmacology. Although these compounds are still in the preclinical stages, they may enter the clinical phase as early as next year, introducing new competitive dynamics for Xenon. However, in the event that Xenon's MDD treatment proves successful, in my view, it would provide them with a head start and a competitive advantage.

My Analysis & Recommendation

The information released from Xenon Pharmaceuticals' Q1 2023 financial report and subsequent earnings call offers plenty of fodder for investors, as well as reinforcing my "Strong Buy" investment recommendation for the company. In the context of the biopharmaceutical industry, timing can be unpredictable, so the rescheduling of the MDD trial data release from Q3 to Q4 should not cause alarm.

The decision to halt XEN496's development and shift focus to XEN1101, coupled with plans for a pediatric formulation, signals a strategic move towards targeting a broader patient demographic in the long term. Although Xenon faces potential future competition from other Kv modulating compounds, their emphasis on an innovative and targeted therapy such as XEN1101, if successful, could provide them with a competitive edge. The focus on anhedonia, a niche within the MDD market that currently lacks adequate treatment, presents a significant market opportunity.

While there may be a degree of uncertainty surrounding Xenon's future, its strong financial footing, ambitious R&D plans, and anticipated data release for its XEN1101 MDD trial are significant catalysts that could propel the company forward. As such, I reiterate my "Strong Buy" recommendation. Investors should be prepared for potential volatility, however, given the inherent risks in clinical-stage biopharmaceutical investments. Nevertheless, the potential for significant upside returns makes Xenon a compelling choice for long-term, risk-tolerant investors interested in the promising field of neurology-focused therapeutics.

Risks to Thesis

When the facts change, I change my mind.

There are several potential risks that investors should consider: