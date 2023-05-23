ElsvanderGun

Few industries have gotten more attention over the last year than the railroad business. With Norfolk Southern (NSC) having two significant recent derailments in Ohio and Pennsylvania within the last year, there has been a lot of new talk about increasing regulation for this important industry. The railroad industry has faced multiple headwinds over the last year, with costs and expenses continuing to rise while freight volumes have fallen.

One of the leading railroad companies in the U.S. is Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP). The company ships grain and grain products, fertilizer, food and refrigerated products, coal and renewables, industrial and chemical products, metals and minerals, forest products, energy and specialized products, cars, and intermodal products such as shipping containers.

A Chart of Union Pacific's Revenue Sources (www.up.com/media/releases/1q23-financial-results-nr-230420.htm#:~:text=First%20Quarter%20Results&text=These%20results%20include%20%24107%20million,or%20%242.57%20per%20diluted%20share.)

Union Pacific's stock has performed in line with the S&P 500 (SPY) over the last decade, but the company has also consistently underperformed peers such as Norfolk Southern and CSX (CSX) during this same time frame.

Data by YCharts

Union Pacific is up 214% over the last decade, while the S&P 500 is up 208% during this same time period. Still, Norfolk Southern is up 250% since 2013, and CSX is up 346% over the last decade.

Union Pacific's stock has also gone nowhere over the last 2 years.

Data by YCharts

Union Pacific's total return over the last two years has been negative 7%, while the S&P 500 was up 3% during this time period.

The main problem that Union Pacific has had since 2021 has been that rising costs and minimal pricing power have caused margin compression that has slowed the company's earnings growth.

A Chart of Union Pacific's Operating Margins (www.macrotrends.net/stocks/charts/UNP/union-pacific/profit-margins#:~:text=Current%20and%20historical%20gross%20margin,31%2C%202023%20is%2027.91%25.)

Today, I rate Union Pacific a sell. The company is likely to see costs and expenses continue to rise even as freight volumes should be flat to negative this year, margin compression should continue. There are also increasing signs of a broader economic slowdown, and the rail industry also faces unique risks of increased regulation with the recent high-profile derailments in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Union Pacific's operating margins peaked in early 2022 at 42.9%, and the company's margins have consistently fallen since then to today's levels of 39.22%. The company's net margins have also dropped from a recent peak in 2022 of 29.92%, to today's levels of 27.91%.

Union Pacific has dealt with margin compression primarily because costs and expenses have risen, and the management's pricing power hasn't been able to fully offset these concerning recent issues. These headwinds are also likely to accelerate in 2023 for several reasons. Union Pacific saw compensation and benefits expenses increase 7% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same timeframe in 2022. The Workforce also increased by 4%. North American Rail Traffic was down 1.9% last year, and Union Pacific saw the company's freight volumes fall by nearly 1% in 2022. The company did see slightly higher freight revenues of 4% because of some price increases, but overall margins still declined for the full year in 2022, and this margin compression has continued into 2023 as well.

Experts are forecasting freight volume growth to be flat in 2023 as well, and there are also increasing signs of a more protracted economic slowdown. Union Pacific benefitted from rising natural gas prices in 2022 leading to increased shipment of cheaper coal assets. Coal traffic was up 3.3% last year, but the natural gas market has been very weak this year with warmer weather throughout much of the country. The outlook for natural gas prices this year remains negative as well. The Energy and Information Agency is forecasting natural gas prices to be 50% lower in 2023 than in 2022. The auto industry's supply chain issues are also expected to continue. Experts estimate that nearly 344,000 vehicles were removed from distribution last year alone because of problems with semiconductor chip supplies.

There are also increasing signs that the broader economy is likely to enter an extended slowdown. US GDP growth slowed to just 1% in the first quarter of this year. Higher interest rates continue to hurt residential and non-residential investment, and spending on durable goods was notably weaker in February and March. Investment in intellectual property, which is associated with the tech industry, was the slowest this has been in nearly 3 years. The Fed also remains committed to the target of 2% for inflation, and April's inflation data still came in high at 4.9%.

This is why Union Pacific looks overvalued at 17.56x likely forward earnings. Analysts are only forecasting the company to grow revenues by 2-4% per year over the next five years, and earnings per share are only expected to increase at a mid-single digit rate of 6-8% during this same time frame. Union Pacific also trades at a double-digit premium to the company's five-year average projected forward book value as well. The rail industry is also likely to face increasing regulation after the recent high-profile derailments in Pennsylvania and Ohio. The Biden administration and many leading Democrats are pushing the Rail Safety Act of 2023, while some key Senate Republicans are currently holding up this bill, this industry will still likely face more regulation moving forward. This legislation, if passed, would impose a number of higher costs on the industry by mandating additional safety equipment and imposing new and higher fees for compliance failures.

Union Pacific has performed well over the last several decades, but the company faces a number of new headwinds today as costs continue to rise and the outlook for the rail industry remains weak. The significant threat of increased regulation putting further pressure on the company's margins should be a concern for investors as well. This stock is not cheap, and the issues that Union Pacific has faced since the beginning of 2021 are likely to continue to get worse over the next year.