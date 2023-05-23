Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Honeywell International (HON) Presents at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation and Industrials Conference - Company Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 10:38 AM ETHoneywell International Inc. (HON)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.58K Followers

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Company Conference Call May 23, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Greg Lewis - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Moderator - Wolfe Research

Moderator

Okay, so with me I’ve got Greg Lewis, SVP and CFO of Honeywell. Thanks for being here.

Greg Lewis

Thank you.

Moderator

Greg, I know you’ve got some opening slides, so over to you.

Greg Lewis

Yes, just really quickly--oh, thank you very much, appreciate that. While that’s coming up, it feels like a year ago already, but it was maybe 10 days ago we just did our investor day, so really happy to be here. Thanks for having us.


It’s an exciting time for Honeywell. We’ve talked about this before, the markets are continuing to be a pretty volatile place. The latest, of course, is the debt ceiling fun that’s happening right now. But Honeywell continues to deliver through all environments - I talked a little bit about a couple Thursdays ago. But when you sit here today, I feel great about where we are as a company. I’m proud to be with Honeywell.

When you look at our markets, we’ve got some really strong areas of growth for us. Vimal talked about that in terms of really focusing on four key themes: automation, digitalization, the energy transition, and aerospace - you know, multi-years of strength behind all of those key macro trends which our portfolio fits in very nicely. Again, our track record of executing through all environments, you guys can go back and look, has been pretty outstanding in terms of our ability to execute. It’s one of the things I’m proud of.

We’re a big company, but we are actually very nimble and we’re always making sure that we use our advantages to protect ourselves. We

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.