Honeywell International (HON) Presents at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation and Industrials Conference - Company Call Transcript

Yes, just really quickly--oh, thank you very much, appreciate that. While that’s coming up, it feels like a year ago already, but it was maybe 10 days ago we just did our investor day, so really happy to be here. Thanks for having us.



It’s an exciting time for Honeywell. We’ve talked about this before, the markets are continuing to be a pretty volatile place. The latest, of course, is the debt ceiling fun that’s happening right now. But Honeywell continues to deliver through all environments - I talked a little bit about a couple Thursdays ago. But when you sit here today, I feel great about where we are as a company. I’m proud to be with Honeywell.

When you look at our markets, we’ve got some really strong areas of growth for us. Vimal talked about that in terms of really focusing on four key themes: automation, digitalization, the energy transition, and aerospace - you know, multi-years of strength behind all of those key macro trends which our portfolio fits in very nicely. Again, our track record of executing through all environments, you guys can go back and look, has been pretty outstanding in terms of our ability to execute. It’s one of the things I’m proud of.

We’re a big company, but we are actually very nimble and we’re always making sure that we use our advantages to protect ourselves. We did something of that ilk right after investor day, went out into the debt markets and raised another $3 billion just to, A, give us a little bit of flexibility for our capital deployment, but also as a little bit of a safety measure given some of the challenges that we’re seeing in the debt markets today, and really leveraging that strong balance sheet that we’ve cared for, for many, many years.

Vimal talked about Accelerator, our next lever to outperform. We’ve done a lot of work on digitalizing the company and we’re not done yet, and there’s a lot more to do in terms of the global design models around our four basic business models. Some of them will be more focused on growth, like on software and in services; some a bit more on profit and cash generation in things like the projects businesses, but a lot of room left to run, and as I mentioned, our balance sheet is going to be a big strength for us to take advantage of, particularly around capital deployment.

The numbers we talked about were--you see them on the right-hand side of the page, I think some fairly attractive financial outcomes that we expect to generate here over the coming years, and we spoke about our gross margins specifically for the first time in this area. We printed 37% last year, that’s up 700 basis points over the last 10, and we see that going over 40 through both our own optimization efforts as well as our capital deployment plans, so I think we’ve got a really compelling set of financial outcomes in front of us.

We upgraded our long term commitments in a few key areas. One of them was around the aerospace growth algorithm. Now with defense becoming a strong portion again of a theme, that I think is going to be something that will give us some longer term leverage as well. We raised our margin targets in HBT and SPS, given the fact that we’ve had such terrific performance over the last two to three years in particular, and then our overall margin rate, 25%-plus now, we see some runway beyond 25, so I think a lot of good thing are happening.

Then again, last but not least, Anne talked a lot, as did Vimal about his view of the portfolio and how we want to go deploy capital, and that’s both internally with a lot of really high ROI internal growth projects that we have, as well as deploying capital back into M&A, and I think you’re going to see us continue to be more active in that. We’ve talked about it quite a bit over the last two years in terms of now only our capability or bandwidth given coming down the other side of the hill on the transformation efforts, but also just the way we see the markets today, we see it as being Honeywell advantaged given some of the challenges in the credit markets, so we’ve got a fortress balance sheet to deploy that many others don’t have the advantages to do so.

Really excited about what’s in front of us. As always, we’ll manage through the short term but the medium and long term also look really terrific, so we’re excited about where we’re going from here.

With that, I’ll turn it over to you.

Moderator

Thanks Greg. Look, you mentioned investor day felt like a year ago, so I guess that means that Darius’ announcement was about 10 years ago.

Greg Lewis

Yes.

Moderator

Externally it was a big surprise. I guess going back to Vimal becoming COO last year, maybe not such a surprise, but internally how surprising was it when Darius announced his decision?

Greg Lewis

Oh, I don’t think it was that much of a surprise. Again, the timing aspect is all about readiness, board comfort, Darius’ comfort, etc., but him taking over as COO was certainly an indication that that was a possibility, so I don’t think a big surprise. Again, he’s been there for 34 years, has run a couple of the biggest businesses in the company, so it makes a lot of sense in terms of him as an internal candidate and he’s got a lot of credibility within the organization, so.

Moderator

They’ve given me the idiot mic. Then obviously it’s pretty clear from i-day that the changes are more sort of chiropractic in nature, as opposed to surgical - that’s fair, but underneath the surface, are there more things going on in terms of organizational structure, the way you do things going forward?

Greg Lewis

Yes, I mean first of all, I guess I would say the company is not in need of an overhaul, so let’s start with that. We’re in a great position, we’ve transformed the company successfully over many years, and so we’re actually in a great place to have a next leg of acceleration. You’re right - the things that we and Vimal will be driving are going to be more double-clicks on certain areas, and again with the tweak of Accelerator.

In terms of level down deeper, will there be changes, we’ll see. Every leader has the opportunity to reassess certain things and could make a change or two, but I’m not expecting to have dramatic changes to the company from an organizational perspective. Again, that’s the CEO’s--that’s up to them. If he feels like there’s something that will add value, and again we’ve demonstrated before that making change to adapt to circumstances is something we’ve done. We broke up ACS back in 2016 - it was $18 billion in the company, we thought that was a good thing to go do, and we executed that and created the platforms that we have today, so that’s certainly something that he’s got all the opportunity to decide, if he feels that that’s going to be helpful. But we’ll see how that all unfolds.

Moderator

Okay, maybe one more question before we get onto macro trading type questions. The focus--maybe the sharper focus on innovation to try and accelerate growth, what does that actually mean because we’ve been hearing about the BTIs now for the last three, four years under Darius, so what changes under Vimal?

Greg Lewis

Well, I’ll connect it a little bit to even our Honeywell digital and our transformation efforts. Many of the things that we’ve talked about with becoming a more data oriented company means that you’ve got the fidelity and information to be able to manage things a bit more specifically. I talked about this at investor day - it’s not about just having the analytics to see what to go do, but then it’s about can you turn around and actually confirm that what you thought you did, happened.

To be honest, the same is true here with R&D. Being able to go down to a lower level of depth with a level of fidelity and precision is going to allow us to do what Vimal talked about, which really is capital allocation on R&D. He wants to ensure that our investment dollars in R&D are going to higher impact programs and projects, things are truly NPI new and not all necessarily NPI core, and again try to create a bigger level on the R&D and the NPI impact that’s possible now because, again, our level of fidelity around being able to see that up and down the organization is much greater because of the digital capabilities that we’ve built.

I think what you’re going to see, just to be clear, corporate is not going to take over the technology organization and decide what the businesses can do or should do. That’s always got to come from customer back and those who are closest to the customer know what problems need to be solved. But we do get to bring our technologies to bear across the enterprise to do that. You see that with things like Quantinuum - Quantinuum is actually the marriage of technologies from both PMT and from aerospace, so that’s part of the beauty of being able to bring Honeywell to bear across the enterprise.

But I think that’s what you’re going to see. It’s really--you can think about that as an internal capital allocation theme around where the money is being spent, and also continuing to drive the execution rigor so that we get the outcome we’re looking for from it.

Moderator

Great. Your 2Q guidance calls for 1% to 4% organic growth. You did 8% in 1Q, which is fantastic. Just remind us what you’re seeing as we go from 1Q to 2Q in terms of deceleration by business. I know you had some supply chain good news in HBT, but maybe just walk us through that.

Greg Lewis

Yes, I mean, the biggest difference is we had four straight quarters of double-digit growth in PMT, and you can’t do that forever, so while we feel very strongly about their growth trajectory, I think you’re going to see that step down a little bit from the last four quarters to the next few, and it’s still going to be a very healthy mid-single digit type of a growth rate. Then you know, we’ve talked about being down double digits in SPS, and that’s going to be that way again here in Q2, so those are really the two biggest drivers to kind of that headline number. But again, that’s not a concern for us. Essentially that’s embedded in our guide, has been all along. That’s not a surprise to us that that’s happening.

We’ve talked a lot about this year, a lot of strength in our long cycle business, $30 billion backlog. Short cycle is going to take a little time to see where that actually starts to inflect back up again, so we’ve always said that we’re going to have to wait and see how 2Q plays out to know how that will go, and that will be a bit of an indication of where we land on the overall year in terms of are we going to be near the top end of the 6% guide or something else.

Again, with debt ceiling, interest rate hike cycle, all those things aren’t quite done yet, so I’m sure all of you are channel checking the various industries and you’re seeing things like retail start to really come down - I think it was Home Depot that lowered their guidance for the year, so I think all of these things are still very much in flux. That’s why the things that we laid out in our guidance at the beginning of the year in our view allowed for that volatility. Again, people would like to call that conservative, we call it prudent just because there’s so much that has to play out during the course of the year.

I feel very good about where we are, and we’ll see how the rest of the quarter plays out and what that means for the back half.

Moderator

There’s obviously a healthy amount of caution around the short cycle trends. I think one of the canary in the coal mine businesses you have is the PPS within SPS - that’s obviously down quite heavily. I’ve been surprised by the resilience of advanced materials because there are some consumer-facing businesses in there. Maybe just talk about what you’re seeing there within advanced materials.

Greg Lewis

Yes, I would say if you just kind of think about advanced materials between flooring products and electronics and chemicals, we’re seeing a lot of continued strength in flooring products and a little bit of weakness in chemicals, like you’ve seen if you’ve talked to others in that space. We still have very strong, I think 20% or so growth in AM in the first quarter - that will likely start to come down as the year progresses, but feel very good about the balance. We’ve got 30 AGBEs across the company, right, so there’s always going to be something that’s in a little bit of a different place relative to the broader portfolio, but again that’s why a lot of confidence in how we see the year playing out overall, because we’ve got a lot of strength in some very important places.

Moderator

Then obviously [indiscernible] has been a big headwind for you now for quite a few quarters now. Any visibility--is it too early to really call or turn that business? 2024, obviously 2024 is 2024, but do you have any visibility to turn that business?

Greg Lewis

Yes, as it sits here today, we’re going to continue to be down year-on-year in the back half, as we were in the front. It will dissipate a little bit in terms of rate as the year goes on, and I think again it’s the orders we get from now until the end of the year will really dictate how 2024 turns out. Like others, we’re trying to see how the market is absorbing the capacity what was built, so it is a little bit too early to tell. Will it be flattish, will it be up a little bit? I think that’s the order pattern for the next five months or so is really going to tell the story for that, so as I sit here today, I don’t know the answer to that specifically.

But again, that’s part of what we’re watching. We’re out there. We’ve said from the very beginning, 2023 in general across the company is about going back and winning business again. 2022 was all about liberating supply and we had more demand then we knew what to do with, and again people across the businesses and industry were advancing demand to try to get in the front of lines across industry. Now this year, we’re back to commercial execution as a big focus for the company and we’ve pivoted very heavily towards that, and we’re going to do our best to make sure that we put a great foot forward for ’24.

Moderator

I want to come back to supply chain in a second, but I do want to talk about the backlog. You mentioned $30 billion of backlog, I think your backlog grew 6% last quarter, orders up against a tough comp. Are you expecting to start eating into that backlog now that lead times are coming down? Should we expect backlog to start maybe falling from here?

Greg Lewis

I think it’s going to--I don’t think it’s going to come down dramatically, and the reason that is, is because the order books, particularly in PMT and aero, are still very strong. While we’re making progress, I’ve always talked about our supply chain challenges kind of bifurcated into aero and everybody else, and very simply, we said everybody else was all about semiconductors. That’s oversimplifying it, but you can use that notionally to kind of get the gist of it. The non-aero businesses have made a lot of nice progress and are getting close to a place where maybe we’re going to be fully healthy, let’s say by the end of the year or thereabouts.

We’ve talked about it a lot - the aerospace supply chain challenge, the skilled labor shortage up and down the supply chain, that’s frankly going to take years to correct itself. We’re seeing a lot of great improvement and we talked about that in our earnings call at the end of Q1. Last year, we were seeing de-commit rates of 22%, them coming down to 20, which in the first quarter was down to more like 15% on bigger numbers, so imagine higher commitments, lower de-commit rate, which was positive, which allowed us to increase our own output by 20% in the quarter, so that’s good.

But it’s not enough to eat into the past due backlog, or the backlog itself because the order rates are still pretty robust, and I expect that to continue for some time. Again, we don’t guide things like our backlog, but I guess the punch line is I wouldn’t expect to see huge chunks of that coming out here in 2023. I think we’re going to carry a fairly healthy backlog into 2024 as well.

Moderator

I’ll take one more question and then I’ll offer up the room a chance for questions. Pricing - maybe pricing and supply chain have been two sides of the same coin, customers, get me product, I don’t care about the price. But you know, as supply eases up, are you expecting internally to see a bit more maybe discussions around price, maybe some more incentives in a weaker economy? I think your price fell from 10% in 4Q to, I think maybe 6% in 1Q. Just remind us how that plays out through the year.

Greg Lewis

Yes, so maybe just to start from the end, we expect the year to be something like 4, and again that’s got a range around it as well. You can imagine plus or minus around a 4% number for the year, so you would expect 6 probably comes down a little bit, and then my sense is we’ll probably hit some stability level. Again, inflation is not going away. It’s not going to be at the elevated levels that it was in 2022. Some of that is what you’re talking about in terms of supply chain or constraints, but the vigilance that we’ve built in, in terms of price cost management, that’s not going to go away. I absolutely expect we’ll continue to remain price cost positive.

But again, across 38 GBEs in the company, will there be places where that will be stronger and others where it will be a little bit weaker? Absolutely. If that weren’t the case, then we wouldn’t be following economics. We talk about supply and elasticity of demand and trying to make sure that we take price appropriately, but don’t destroy demand, so. That’s something we all learned in business school, and again back to Honeywell digital, we now have tools in place to be able to do that a bit more precisely by business, by region, etc.

Across 38 businesses and across the globe, of course the dynamics are going to be different, but there’s no one, oh my gosh, I’m super worried about that one thing and that’s huge problem for us. It’s all again kind of baked into our expectations for the year, and between the productivity focus that Torsten and the team talked about on investor day and the pricing acumen that we have in the business, I’m sure we’re going to continue to manage that quite well.

Moderator

All right guys, any questions, any hands in the air? Oh, it’s amazing. Everyone wants to listen. Great. It is early.

Let’s move onto margins, the hallmark of Honeywell, consistent margin expansion. You’ve raised your medium term targets for margin expansion from--you know, by 10 basis points, 50 basis points now at the midpoint, from 30 to 50 to 40 to 60. This year is going to be a stronger year for margin expansion despite the fact you’ve got some aero headwinds. Just again remind us what’s driving stronger margin expansion this year.

Greg Lewis

Well again, I would tell you a couple things. One, our price cost management has a bit of a carryover into the year, and then frankly we’re going to get margin leverage--or sorry, we’re going to get volume leverage because the company is going to grow, and as always, we use the principle of reallocation to fund things, as opposed to everything being an incremental dollar. We’ve talked a lot about our fixed cost power of one construct, which really always challenges the business to make sure we’re driving productivity to fund investments that we do make, so.

I think that between price cost, volume leverage, we’re getting a little bit better mix in some areas, SPS in particular with the Intelligrated business becoming smaller, which again a sales issue, not a profit one. Those are some of the things that are really helping us as we go, even whether aero margins are flattish or not, they’re still above the line averaged at 26, 27 points, so grow a business like that at double digits, that by itself is going to be providing some leverage too.

I always say that with our margin expansion story, it’s not triggered or it’s not anchored on any one thing, and actually that’s the beauty of it. There’s a lot of irons in the fire and that’s one of the things that we’re always able to continue to deliver on, because we’ve got our repositioning pipeline always driving productivity. We’ve talked about price cost, so growing our software business at double digits at accretive margins also helps volume leverage in general, so we’ve got a lot of different things that we have, that we’re going to be able to take advantage of this year.

Moderator

Yes, there’s nothing wrong with your aero margins, that’s for sure.

Greg Lewis

No.

Moderator

But they are flat this year, and you’ve called out obviously the customer incentives, which you haven’t quantified but I think they’re quite significant, but you’ve also called out mix despite the fact that aftermarket is growing above the average. Just help us understand that mix and how that--maybe how the incentives and the mix evolve over the next 12 months, 18 months.

Greg Lewis



Yes, so we’ve talked about it - I mean, basically the delivery of aircraft carries with it some incentives to the airlines themselves, and so you all know that the aircraft deliveries, particularly in the 737 Max came way down and how they’re ramping back up again, so that’s going to be a 2023 - 2024 type of headwind. Again, you can follow along the aircraft delivery schedules to kind of see what the ramp rate of that is.

That’s actually part--it’s a contra revenue thing, so when you look at your observation around aftermarket growing more than OE, so why do we have a mix headwind, part of that revenue growth is being tamped down by the contra revenue associated with the incentives. But yes, we all know that OE and aftermarket profit profiles are pretty different, so I think those two things are really what’s going to drive the challenge, if you will, that we have here in the near term on aero margins.

But again, to grow Honeywell margin rate, it doesn’t mean that every single business has to grow. Aero growing at double digits or high singles is going to be very accretive to the overall margin trajectory for Honeywell.

Moderator

And 2024, again not asking for 2024 guidance, but aero margins in a very sort of general sense, you’ve still got the incentives in place for next year.

Greg Lewis

Yes.

Moderator

How does the military ramp-up, how does that impact margin rates for [indiscernible]?

Greg Lewis

Yes, so if you think about one of the really nice aspects of our defense business, is that there’s an aspect of it that carries some commercial margins, and so it’s actually a very healthy margin rate relative to the total portfolio. As you noted, we grew again for the first time in a while in defense, we put up 4% or 5% organic growth in Q1, so I expect that to be a help for us as we kind of continue forward from here.

The ramp rate of that, we’ve said it many times, we’re not exposed to any one given platform, so it’s not like we’re going to have one big thing drop and all of a sudden, everything goes up in a vector like this. But the whole theme of security is going to be one that’s not going away any time soon. I don’t think the world is going to be safer tomorrow than it was yesterday, so I think that is going to have a pretty healthy tailwind associated with it for the foreseeable future.

We haven’t seen huge changes in that demand level just yet, but we are starting to see some of that come through. International business actually grew greater than the U.S. business in Q1, so I think back to my opening comments around our comfort or optimism about the whole portfolio, that’s another one of the big macro trends that I think is going to be with us for some time.

Moderator

Okay. Free cash flow - if we strip away the noise for the legacy liabilities this year, about $1.25 billion or thereabouts?

Greg Lewis

Yes, about 1.3, yes.

Moderator

I think your underlying conversion is, what, mid-80s, in that zone.

Greg Lewis

That’s right, yes.

Moderator

We’ve got the R&D tax headwinds coming through - that’s tapering, I think?

Greg Lewis

It will taper over time.

Moderator

So by 2026, 2027, we’re back to square one. What other impediments do you see right now to free cash flow conversion getting back towards 100%?

Greg Lewis

Yes, so one of the biggest things--I mean, if you think about the supply chain challenges and what that meant to industry broadly inventory, we’re carrying more inventory from a days supply perspective today than we had in 2019 by a healthy margin. One of the biggest levers we have is really bringing that back down as the supply constraints ease, but then again on top of that, we’ve invested a lot in our digital platforms around things like network planning. Torsten’s done a lot of the work that he described about simplifying the network of the supply chain itself, both our factories and our warehouses, so I think you’re going to see us putting a lot of focus around inventory in particular.

Then if I go to Accelerator for a moment and back to the first business model that we launched headlong into driving an enterprise-wide GDM, or global design model, around was projects. Why did we do that? Risk and cash. If you think about running global projects, you’re trying to manage the risk associated with delivering in some cases $100 million-plus projects over 18 to 24-month time frames, and that’s going to bring along with it a very different cash focus as well, so I expect both--you know, due to just things ramping back up as well as the discipline we’re putting in place with the work around the projects business model and our GDM and our digitalization effort, that’s going to be another area. So between inventory and call it receivables from a projects perspective in particular, I think those are going to be two big things.

We’re also moving things to ecommerce. There is places in the portfolio where we can move to more of an ecommerce model that’s going to have some growth aspects to it, but it will also have some cash acceleration, so there is a number of things we’ve got going on in the portfolio to improve that cash trajectory as we go forward from here.

Then as always, we’ll just have to balance our capex requirements. There may be some, and that’s good. That’s because we have a lot of really great growth opportunities internally, and we’ve talked about that a lot too. Our call it median return rate on internal growth capex is in the 30s, so I think if you see us telling you that we’re going to raise capex, you should be excited because that means growth is coming, because that’s really where the call on capex will wind up being if we get there.

Moderator

Yes, we like capex. It sounds like with supply chain easing, free cash conversion should improve?

Greg Lewis

Oh yes. Again, I absolutely expect that to be the case. We won’t have to hold as much inventory in general. As I mentioned, we’ll drive some of the network effect with the transformation work that Torsten and the team are doing, and I totally expect to see working cap improve as we go forward.

Moderator

We’ve got one minute left. This is the rapid fire round now, so I’m going to try to get three more in before we hit the deadline.

Greg Lewis

If I talk really slow, it will only be one, so make sure I like it.

Moderator

Okay. Clearly no major portfolio actions on the table today, but it did seem that there might be $2 billion to $3 billion of asset disposals. Just remind us--you know, I don’t expect you to name and shame, but what kind of criteria are there for non-Honeywell businesses going forward?

Greg Lewis

Yes, well I mean, it’s very simple. It’s almost like the same screen we do for M&A - it’s got to be something that is tied to a strong macro trend, it’s got to be something that’s got a technology differentiation associated with it, therefore it likely will have high gross margins. If you just take a couple of those things, we now are running an ESG screen through our M&A program, so if you just take a couple of those as an example, you can kind of reverse engineer that and go, okay, does something not have a strong growth trajectory, is it commoditized? You can work through the portfolio, and is it overly cyclical? These are some of the things that we look at, and as you alluded to, we do this every year. It’s a bit of an evergreen process so we always know what those things are, and then it’s a matter of when is the right opportunity to make a change, because we’re not just going to give it away for no or low value. You’ve got to make sure those things have to happen at an appropriate time as well.

Moderator

We’ll get one more in. Compressor Controls - I guess like an old school industrial M&A at 13 times EBITDA. I think we were all expecting more Sparta, so 13 times revenues. Going forward, do you see more Spartas or more Compressors?

Greg Lewis

If we can find them. I mean, I think again it’s back to finding those opportunities. It’s not just a matter of will, you actually have to have two willing parties who are willing to make a deal and someone who’s willing to part ways with an asset, so. We love Sparta, we love Compressor Controls for different reasons. They’re both exactly the kinds of things we want to go buy. Our pipeline is active, and this is an area that Vimal, Darius and myself spend a lot of energy on, and I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to do more.

Moderator

Great, thanks Greg. We’ll leave it there. Great conversation, thanks.

