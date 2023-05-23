Michael Vi

Thesis

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is a high quality company with a competitive advantage and good management decisions over the last few years. But they are at a crossroads right now as the guidance for 2023 is lower than many growth investors would like, but on the other hand, they say that this is only temporary and that normalized revenues will return to growth in 2024.

So I think what investors should really be looking at is the margin performance, how smooth the transition to Vault is going to be, and how all of their enhancements and the small products that they have at the moment are going to perform.

Analysis

The latest results were decent, with Veeva's revenue up 16% year-on-year, but operating income down 9% year-on-year, but for FY2022 revenue was also up 16% and net income improved by 14%. However, growth investors were put off by the outlook, as they only forecast 10% sales growth, but added that this was due to one-offs and the currency situation. And on a normalized basis, they said, results would be much better.

This is obviously an interesting situation, as a company that is only experiencing temporary difficulties could be a great investment in the long term. The R&D Solutions segment, which is expected to be the main growth driver in the future, has the potential for annual growth rates in excess of 30%. And with high growth potential in the clinical data market, which currently appears to be underpenetrated, the future growth opportunities are there.

Competitive Advantage

In my opinion, Veeva has a competitive advantage in several ways. Their customers have high switching costs, and Veeva also has a lot of industry data that could be really helpful in the future as they move to their own CRM Vault and could use AI to benefit from that. Furthermore, there are some barriers to entry when it comes to working with such sensitive data.

And I think they will improve their competitive advantage by having Vault because they don't have to rely on Salesforce (CRM) anymore, but that could also be a risk because Salesforce then has the opportunity to compete in the market, and they are certainly a strong competitor as other companies have learned.

Business Improvements

Seeking Alpha Charting Tab

Over the last 10 years there has been a significant improvement in gross margins and Vault could help to improve this further as I could probably see a 2%-5% improvement over a longer period of time by having their own CRM.

Seeking Alpha Charting Tab

The net income margins paint a similar picture, improving to a strong 20%+ and even briefly into the 30% range. This combined with their $3.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents, almost zero debt and $767 million in FCF shows that they have a very strong balance sheet.

The 5Y ROIC is also very strong, averaging ~16%, which tells us that they can allocate capital efficiently.

Seeking Alpha Charting Tab

One point of criticism, however, is the use of SBC, which should be monitored. At the moment it is not having much of an impact on shareholder returns as the company has been growing fast enough, but if growth slows it could have an impact on shareholders. So I would keep an eye on this over the next few periods.

Reverse DCF

Author

If we want to know what is priced into the share price to achieve a 10% annual return over 10 years, we can see that diluted EPS would have to grow by 17% per annum over that period. This is based on diluted EPS TTM of $3.00.

Diluted EPS growth over the last 5 years has been 25.08%, so this could be achievable for Veeva as they have the growth opportunities and business quality to be a better company in the future than they are now.

Risks

A major risk going forward is that the planned migration to Vault will not go as smoothly as planned. Even with Accenture's support, there are often things that can go wrong or costs that can go up, and you always have to be aware of that.

Second, Veeva is highly dependent on the industries in which its customers operate. And industry issues could spill over to Veeva and affect its business.

Seeking Alpha Charting Tab

And thirdly, Veeva's multiple is very high, which is always a risk because multiple contractions are always possible and right now I think the multiple is too lofty given the growth prospects.

And last but not least, the top 10 customers account for 29%, which may seem like a lot to some investors, but this metric has improved as it stood at 36% in 2021.

Furthermore, CEO Peter Gassner's interests are likely to be aligned with those of shareholders as he holds a significant 10.1% stake in the company, but it should be noted that he regularly sells shares for unknown reasons.

Conclusion

Net income has a 5-year CAGR of 26.4%, so I could see 20% per annum as a conservative assumption. This, combined with a multiple decline, could lead to the following 5-year results.

2.49 (20% for 5 years) x 0.75 (multiple decline) = 1.87x or 13.34% per annum.

And this would result in very good 5-year results, as the historical total return of the S&P 500 is around 10%. For returns significantly higher than that, you would have to buy Veeva at a lower multiple during periods of weakness, or Veeva would have to significantly improve its earnings.

Of course, there's always the option of buying back shares or paying a dividend to boost total return, but I don't think that's going to be the case with Veeva over the next 5 years as they're likely to prefer other ways of deploying their capital.

All in all, I think Veeva is an interesting long-term opportunity because it has a competitive advantage, and it uses capital intelligently to generate high ROIC, which is always a good sign. However, a lower entry point would be desirable, but this is often very rare in high quality companies.