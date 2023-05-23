Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Endava plc (DAVA) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 11:15 AM ETEndava plc (DAVA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.58K Followers

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 23, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Laurence Madsen - Head of Investor Relations

John Cotterell - Chief Executive Officer

Mark Thurston - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citi

Bryan Bergin - TD Cowen

James Faucette - Morgan Stanley

Jamie Friedman - Susquehanna

Maggie Nolan - William Blair

Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Endava Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Laurence Madsen, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Laurence Madsen

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Endava's third quarter of fiscal year 2023 conference call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. Joining me today are John Cotterell, Endava's Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Thurston Endava's Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, a quick reminder to our listeners. Our presentation and our accompanying remarks today include forward-looking statements, including our guidance for Q4 of fiscal year 2023 and for the full fiscal year 2023. Our ability to grow revenue and in particular growth and expansion in our industry verticals, the company's continued business optimization actions, enhancements to our technology and offerings, the impact of adverse macroeconomic conditions and other forward-looking statements regarding our business strategies, plans and operations.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events may differ materially from the results or timing predicted or implied by such forward-looking statements and reported results

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.