American Express: Leading Brand At A Rare Discount

May 23, 2023 12:16 PM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)2 Comments
Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • American Express is a credit/charge card provider, with c.19% of the payment market share.
  • Our view is that payment traffic will soften in 2023 due to weakening market conditions. Higher interest rates and inflation will continue a negative spiral.
  • Several key trends in the industry are bullish for Amex. The biggest, however, is the increasing importance of the Gen Z cohort. In this area, Amex is a market leader.
  • Amex's financial performance is fundamentally strong but underperforms its peers at a NIM level.
  • Amex's current valuation suggests upside, with investors pricing in a tough year. Long-term investors can get a fantastic business at a discount.

American Express EMV Chip Cards

WilshireImages

Investment thesis

One constant between the well-regarded value investors is that they all own payment companies. Buffett has American Express (Amex) (NYSE:AXP), Akre has Mastercard (MA) and Fundsmith has Visa (V), just to name

10Y / 3M yield curve (FRED)

https://explodingtopics.com/blog/credit-card-industry-trends

Searches for Venmo (ExplodingTopics)

Searches for Virtual card provider Privacy.com (Explodingtopics)

Searches for BNPL (Explodingtopics)

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-12-13/american-express-axp-platinum-card-benefits-hook-gen-z?leadSource=uverify%20wall

Global sales v. the leading traditional bank (Bloomberg)

American Express

Amex financial performance (Tikr Terminal)

Amex

Loan net write off (Amex)

American Express

Overdue loans (Amex)

SA banks

Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

Financail services

Growth (Seeking Alpha)

Amex

Valuation (Tikr Terminal)

Welbeck Ash Research
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of V, MA, AAPL, AXP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

