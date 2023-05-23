Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BorgWarner: The Spin-Off Transaction And Further EV Assets Imply Undervaluation

May 23, 2023 12:26 PM ETBorgWarner Inc. (BWA)
Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
164 Followers

Summary

  • BorgWarner Inc. designs innovative mobility technologies that reduce energy consumption and emissions while improving performance.
  • If management continues to expand across electrified vehicle products like battery packs or DC fast chargers, I believe that the demand for these products will likely bring revenue growth.
  • Considering the current valuation of the company and the valuation of electric vehicle companies, the spin-off may make the whole corporation a bit more valuable.
  • Further expansion of existing facilities for battery back production may bring revenue growth.

Notebook written with text SPINOFF. A business concept.

Abu Hanifah

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) delivered optimistic guidance for the year 2023, and expects to launch a spin-off transaction, which may enhance stock price dynamics. Also, with the recently announced expansion of the South Carolina facility and the bet in the EV market, in

Source: Corporate Website

Source: Corporate Website

Source: Q1 2023 Results

Source: Q1 2023 Results

Source: Q1 2023 Results

Source: Q1 2023 Results

Source: S&P

Source: S&P

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: Q1 2023 Results

Source: Q1 2023 Results

Source: Q1 2023 Results

Source: Q1 2023 Results

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

This article was written by

Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
164 Followers
I am an ex-trader. Used to work for a large investment bank, I do growth stocks, and I live out of my investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BWA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.