Risk-off sentiments have continued to plague payments players like Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) as it faced a scathing short report by Hindenburg Research in March. Dip buyers attempted to help prevent a further slide, but sellers remained defiant.

Hindenburg also released a counterargument to Block's response, highlighting why the firm affirmed that Block "admitted to reporting inflated user counts to investors for years."

The lack of robust buying sentiments over the past two months likely suggests that buyers are still waiting on the sidelines, as Block anticipates a much more challenging economic environment in the near term.

At its earnings conference in early May, management highlighted that it "deferred approximately $60 million of operating expenses to a later time in the year."

As such, I assessed that Block is likely planning for worse near-term headwinds, which could affect it more, given its exposure to SMBs (small and medium businesses) and less affluent consumers.

CLSA also added in a recent note, expecting the "challenging macroeconomic backdrop" to curtail Block's growth. Oppenheimer also argued that the company faces "underlying consumer pressure and anticipates a slowdown in average spending per active user within Cash App."

The recent selloff in payments leader PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) toward new lows likely highlighted challenging market dynamics that might not have been reflected previously.

In a recent PYPL update, I discussed why PayPal's more aggressive move toward unbranded processing could hurt its ability to sustain its prized margins.

With Block still a relatively small player in the payments ecosystem, it could face significant challenges navigating the changing landscape as consumers tighten, and competition intensifies.

Despite that, Block posted pretty solid metrics at its Q1 earnings release. The company achieved 53M monthly transacting actives or MTA, representing a 17% YoY rise. In addition, inflows per active rose 8% YoY, and Cash App (Block's most critical growth driver and Hindenburg's main contention) saw its monthly actives increased by 34% YoY.

As such, Block's underlying metrics suggest that the company performed well in Q1. However, the company's decision to push back certain OpEx spend implies an uncertain outlook, indicating that investors need to be cautious about not over-allocating their exposure to SQ.

I think it's important to recognize that Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) entry into digital finance poses a significant challenge to the ecosystem that could pose more challenges moving ahead.

It's no secret to Apple investors that its main growth driver, iPhone, has seen its growth momentum stalled. As such, the company needs new growth opportunities that could help it gain share rapidly, bolstering its iOS ecosystem and driving revenue and bottom-line growth.

As such, digital payments offer Apple a tremendous opportunity, given its inherent network effect. Morningstar cautioned investors, "Block is competing in a space with winner-take-all dynamics, and its competitors have large consumer customer bases."

As such, while Block has performed admirably with SMBs previously, it needs to work harder to reach out to bigger merchants and more affluent consumers. However, with PayPal feeling the pinch from more intense competition, investors must question whether SQ's valuation makes sense to add more at the current levels.

In addition, they also need to assess the levels that market operators could be keen to support and the levels these astute operators would likely take profits/cut exposure. Assessing these levels could help investors avoid buying into strong resistance zones (buy high) and selling at critical support levels (sell low).

SQ price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

SQ remains in a consolidation zone bounded by the $50 to $55 support level and the critical resistance zone at the $90 level.

I assess that SQ's valuation is within the fair value zone but not significantly undervalued. I have reduced my expectations to account for worse macro headwinds and intensifying competition in the space.

Despite that, dip buyers seemed willing to support Block, Inc. stock at the $50 to $55 support zone. As such, I assessed that the risk/reward remains favorable for Block, Inc. at the current levels, as the market prices in these headwinds.

Rating: Buy (Revised from Hold).

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

