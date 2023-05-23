Nikada

A Quick Take On Solowin Holdings

Solowin Holdings (SWIN) has filed proposed terms to raise $15 million in gross proceeds from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The firm provides a suite of securities brokerage services to Chinese investors.

SWIN has a high revenue concentration from few customers, and its revenue has been highly variable, dropping sharply in the most recent reporting period.

Given the firm's declining revenue from a small base, high customer concentration and other risks, and excessive valuation assumption, I'll pass on the IPO.

Solowin Overview

Hong Kong, PRC-based Solowin Holdings was founded to develop a wide spectrum of financial services via its Hong Kong-based Solomon JFZ subsidiary for Chinese investors interested in purchasing securities from Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen, NYSE and Nasdaq stock exchanges.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Shing Tak Tam, who has been with the firm since 2019 and previously worked at a number of securities firms in Hong Kong, PRC.

The company's primary offerings include the following:

Securities brokerage

Investment advisory

Corporate finance

Asset management

Hong Kong pre-IPO and IPO services

As of September 30, 2022, Solowin has booked fair market value investment of $4.8 million from investors including Vulcan Worldwide Holdings Limited, Gemini Asia Holdings Limited and FORTUNE DYNASTY GLOBAL LIMITED.

Solowin - Client Acquisition

The company seeks clients among individual and institutional investors residing inside and outside of the PRC.

As of September 30, 2022, the firm counted over 19,000 users and more than 1,500 active clients with assets in trading accounts.

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have varied as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

General & Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended September 30, 2022 121.1% FYE March 31, 2022 87.0% FYE March 31, 2021 102.9% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The General & Administrative efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General & Administrative expense, turned negative in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

General & Administrative Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended September 30, 2022 -0.8 FYE March 31, 2022 0.7 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Solowin's Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Hong Kong Trade Development Council, as of December 31, 2021, the Hong Kong stock market was the 4th largest in Asia and 7th largest worldwide.

Total market capitalization was approximately $5.4 trillion as of the end of 2021.

The Hong Kong stock market was also the 4th largest IPO fundraising market globally, with $42.3 billion raised via IPOs in 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, there were 638 Exchange Participants-trading and 64 Exchange Participants-non-trading in Hong Kong, representing very strong growth in the number of participants since 2012.

Solowin Holdings Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Dropping topline revenue

Growing gross profit and gross margin

Reduced before-tax loss

Uneven cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended September 30, 2022 $ 1,166,000 -49.9% FYE March 31, 2022 $ 3,256,000 175.7% FYE March 31, 2021 $ 1,181,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended September 30, 2022 $ 1,160,000 14.9% FYE March 31, 2022 $ 1,886,000 127.5% FYE March 31, 2021 $ 829,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended September 30, 2022 99.49% 56.1% FYE March 31, 2022 57.92% -17.5% FYE March 31, 2021 70.19% Profit (Loss) Before Tax Period Profit (Loss) Before Tax Before Tax Margin Six Mos. Ended September 30, 2022 $ (200,000) -17.2% FYE March 31, 2022 $ (979,000) -30.1% FYE March 31, 2021 $ (645,000) -54.6% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended September 30, 2022 $ (206,000) -17.7% FYE March 31, 2022 $ (984,000) -84.4% FYE March 31, 2021 $ (649,000) -55.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended September 30, 2022 $ (1,615,000) FYE March 31, 2022 $ (5,738,000) FYE March 31, 2021 $ 11,046,000 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of September 30, 2022, Solowin had $638,000 in cash and $6.1 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending September 30, 2022, was negative ($5.2 million).

Solowin's IPO Details

SWIN intends to sell three million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $15.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $61.5 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 20.0%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.

The firm is an 'emerging growth company' as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and has elected to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders will receive less information for the IPO and in the future as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

Proposed Use Of IPO Proceeds (SEC)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not subject to any legal proceedings that would have a material adverse impact on its financial condition or operations.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is EF Hutton.

Valuation Metrics For SWIN

Below is a table of the firm's relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $75,000,000 Enterprise Value $61,464,000 Price / Sales 35.82 EV / Revenue 29.35 EV / EBITDA -75.05 Earnings Per Share -$0.05 Operating Margin -39.11% Net Margin -39.59% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 20.00% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $5.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$5,225,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -6.97% Revenue Growth Rate -49.91% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Commentary About Solowin

SWIN is seeking U.S. public capital market funding to improve its technology offerings and for its growth and expansion efforts.

The company's financials have shown declining topline revenue but increasing gross profit and gross margin, lowered before-tax loss and variable cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending September 30, 2022, was negative ($5.2 million).

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have varied as revenue has dropped; its General & Administrative efficiency multiple fell to negative (0.8x) in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain future earnings for reinvestment back into the business for its growth and working capital requirements.

SOLWIN's recent capital spending history indicates it has not spent on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash use.

The market opportunity for providing securities trading and related advisory services to individuals and institutions in Hong Kong is large, but its growth is uncertain given recent Chinese government activity in the region.

Like other companies with Chinese operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a WFOE structure or Wholly Foreign Owned Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in operating subsidiaries, some of which may be located in the PRC. Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China may exist.

The Chinese government's crackdown on certain IPO company candidates combined with added reporting and disclosure requirements from the U.S. has put a serious damper on Chinese or related IPOs resulting in generally poor post-IPO performance.

Also, a potentially significant risk to the company's outlook is the uncertain future status of Chinese company stocks in relation to the U.S. HFCA act, which requires delisting if the firm's auditors do not make their working papers available for audit by the PCAOB.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable Chinese regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and U.S. stock listings.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Chinese companies that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management's priorities.

EF Hutton is the sole underwriter, and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (58.5%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all significant underwriters during the period.

Risks to the company's outlook as a public company include exchange rate risks and the unpredictable effects of abrupt rate changes, its reliance on third-party technology providers and its high revenue concentration among a relatively small number of clients.

Revenue concentration for the six months ended September 30, 2022, was 95% from its top five customers, a very high concentration rate where the loss of one of the top five customers would result in a material revenue drop.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple of 29.35x.

Given the firm's declining revenue from a small base, high customer concentration and other risks, and excessive valuation assumption, my opinion on the IPO is to Avoid it.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced