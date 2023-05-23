Analog Devices: Strong Q2 Growth Despite A Dour Economy
Summary
- Analog Devices should report solid results in its fiscal Q2 2023 earnings call, with Automotive and Industrial end-product sectors showing growth.
- A deeper analysis shows a slowdown in revenue by sector for the Communication and Consumer sectors in FQ2 2023.
- Analog Devices has the largest growth among semiconductor companies for automotive applications between 2019 and 2022, continuing into 2023.
- Analog Devices is the leading supplier of semiconductor chips for Battery Management Systems for the exploding EV automobile market.
- Analog Devices has a leading market share position in the $98 billion analog semiconductor market, gaining market share to major competitor Texas Instruments in 2022.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) will report fiscal Q2 2023 financial results on May 24, 2023, before the market opens.
Previously, Analog Devices reported on Feb. 15, 2023, fiscal Q1 (ending January) of non-GAAP EPS of $2.75, beating by $0.15 by 6.2%. The bottom line rose 42% from the year-ago fiscal quarter's reported figure.
Revenue of $3.25B surpassed consensus estimates of $3.14 billion, increasing 21.0% YoY.
For FQ2 2023, guidance provided during the call was for revenue of $3.20 billion, +/- $100 million vs. consensus of $3.04B. At the midpoint of this revenue outlook, operating margin would be 34.7%, +/-130 bps, and adjusted operating margin of approximately 51.0%, +/-70 bps. ADI is planning for reported EPS to be $1.85, +/-$0.10, and adjusted EPS to be $2.75, +/-$0.10 vs consensus of $2.42.
For Q1, ADI reported revenues by end product of:
- Industrial: Revenues of $1.69 billion (accounting for 52% of the total revenues), which grew 26% YoY.
- Communications: Revenues were $487.99 million (15% of revenues), increasing 18% YoY.
- Automotive: Revenues reached $718.2 million (22% of revenues), up 29% YoY.
- Consumer: Revenues of $353.3 million (11% of revenues), reflecting a 5% decline YoY.
This article presents my analysis of what ADI will report at its 2Q 2023 call. I address ADI's growth by sector for each of these four end-product applications for estimated Q2 2023 and CY 2023.
I also present an analysis showing how ADI's Automotive sector is its strong area, and its growth between 2019 and 2022 is the largest of all semiconductor revenues into this area.
ADI's Quarterly Revenue by End Products
In Chart 1, I plot data for ADI's revenues by end products from FQ1 2021 to Q1 2023. Here we see a strong growth in overall revenues (blue line) starting in FQ2 2021 ending April 2021, which slowed in FQ1 2023. Revenues show little change in FQ1 2023 for Industrial, Automotive, and Communication sectors, but a strong negative impact from the Consumer sector (red line).
Chart 1
Chart 2 shows the percentage change of end product revenues for the same period. In FQ2 2023, I estimate:
- Industrial will represent 53% of revenues, as revenues increase 1% QoQ
- Automotive will represent 23% of revenues, as revenues increase 2% QoQ
- Consumer will represent 10% of revenues, as revenues decrease 11% QoQ
- Communications will represent 15% of revenues, as revenues decrease 3% QoQ
Chart 2
Yearly Revenue by End Products
Chart 3 shows CY revenues by end product between 2017 and 2023E. For CY 2023, I estimate:
- Industrial will represent 52% of revenues, as revenues increase 8% YoY
- Automotive will represent 23% of revenues, as revenues increase 23% QoQ
- Consumer will represent 10% of revenues, as revenues decrease 17% QoQ
- Communications will represent 15% of revenues, as revenues decrease 1% QoQ
For 2023, I project ADI's revenues to increase 4%, significantly better than the -6.5% change I forecast for the entire semiconductor market.
Chart 3
Six-Year Growth by Application
Chart 4 shows growth in each End Product sector of ADI chip sales. Automotive shows the strongest growth between 2017 and 2022 with a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 26.3%, and based on my estimated growth of 23% for 2023, this sector will continue to dominate.
Chart 4
Automotive Sector Strength
In the Automotive sector, ADI supplies a broad portfolio of analog, digital, power, and sensor ICs focus on audio/video applications.
Chart 5 shows automotive applications of ADI and the growth potential of individual areas of focus, according to the company's 2022 Investor Day Presentation.
Chart 5
Table 1 shows the Top 10 semiconductor revenues by company for the automotive sector. It shows that ADI exhibited the greatest growth between 2019 and 2022 among all chip companies.
ADI's Position in Analog Chip Market
Chart 6 shows the top 5 Analog Chip companies by revenue for 2018-2022. Texas Instruments (TXN) generated the largest analog chip revenues at $15.4 (+9% YoY) billion followed by ADI at $12.0 billion. ADI increased its YoY revenues 64% in 2022 as it finalized the acquisition of analog company Maxim Integrated Products in mid-2021, increasing its share of the analog market. ADI also acquired Linear Technology in 2017.
Chart 6
Macro Factors Impacting Analog Growth
In Chart 7, I show that the global analog revenue growth has been negative in the past five months, peaking in August 2022. The orange line shows the plunging MoM change in revenues, according to our report entitled Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts.
For 2023 I forecast the analog semiconductor to grow just 1% YoY to $90.5 billion. My forecast for ADI stated above of 4% indicates that ADI will outperform the market.
Chart 7
Investor Takeaway
ADI supplies a broad portfolio of analog, digital, power and sensor ICs focus on audio/video applications in the automotive sector, which has strong tailwinds. Solid growth in automobile sectors has been echoed by many semiconductor companies I have written about.
The automobile industry is moving to low carbon footprints as ICE (internal combustion engines) are being replaced by EVs and as oil prices rise and chip shortages impacted only ICE. The strong demand for EVs, which grew 55% globally in 2022 as ICE vehicles grew -0.5%, is placing strong demand for Battery Management Systems, of which ADI is the dominating supplier, as illustrated in Chart 8.
Chart 8
Consumer electronics products, PCs, and Communication products in smartphones have shown minimal improvement in demand with the opening of China. Unfortunately, end-user inventory work downs have worsened for hyperscaler companies, along with continuing inventory work downs for PCs and smartphones.
Demand for these consumer products was so bad in 2022, extending into 2023, that a YoY recovery won't happen until 2024, according to our report entitled Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, Automotive, and Memory Chips.
PC shipments dropped 15% YoY in 2022, and I expect another 10% drop in 2023 before increasing 8% in 2024. While unit shipments of PCs will be lackluster, the cheap prices of DRAMs and NAND due to chip oversupply will be a catalyst for smartphone vendors to add more memory to the smartphones.
Smartphone shipments dropped 12% YoY in 2022, and I expect another 3% drop in 2023 before increasing 5% in 2024. While unit shipments of smartphones will be lackluster, the cheap prices of DRAMs and NAND due to chip oversupply will be a catalyst for smartphone vendors to add more memory to the smartphones.
I rate Analog Devices a Buy, as headwinds in Consumer and Communication sectors will abate going into 2024 while the companies continue to exhibit strong growth in Automotive and Industrial sectors.
