matdesign24/iStock via Getty Images

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) will report fiscal Q2 2023 financial results on May 24, 2023, before the market opens.

Previously, Analog Devices reported on Feb. 15, 2023, fiscal Q1 (ending January) of non-GAAP EPS of $2.75, beating by $0.15 by 6.2%. The bottom line rose 42% from the year-ago fiscal quarter's reported figure.

Revenue of $3.25B surpassed consensus estimates of $3.14 billion, increasing 21.0% YoY.

For FQ2 2023, guidance provided during the call was for revenue of $3.20 billion, +/- $100 million vs. consensus of $3.04B. At the midpoint of this revenue outlook, operating margin would be 34.7%, +/-130 bps, and adjusted operating margin of approximately 51.0%, +/-70 bps. ADI is planning for reported EPS to be $1.85, +/-$0.10, and adjusted EPS to be $2.75, +/-$0.10 vs consensus of $2.42.

For Q1, ADI reported revenues by end product of:

Industrial: Revenues of $1.69 billion (accounting for 52% of the total revenues), which grew 26% YoY.

Revenues of $1.69 billion (accounting for 52% of the total revenues), which grew 26% YoY. Communications: Revenues were $487.99 million (15% of revenues), increasing 18% YoY.

Revenues were $487.99 million (15% of revenues), increasing 18% YoY. Automotive: Revenues reached $718.2 million (22% of revenues), up 29% YoY.

Revenues reached $718.2 million (22% of revenues), up 29% YoY. Consumer: Revenues of $353.3 million (11% of revenues), reflecting a 5% decline YoY.

This article presents my analysis of what ADI will report at its 2Q 2023 call. I address ADI's growth by sector for each of these four end-product applications for estimated Q2 2023 and CY 2023.

I also present an analysis showing how ADI's Automotive sector is its strong area, and its growth between 2019 and 2022 is the largest of all semiconductor revenues into this area.

ADI's Quarterly Revenue by End Products

In Chart 1, I plot data for ADI's revenues by end products from FQ1 2021 to Q1 2023. Here we see a strong growth in overall revenues (blue line) starting in FQ2 2021 ending April 2021, which slowed in FQ1 2023. Revenues show little change in FQ1 2023 for Industrial, Automotive, and Communication sectors, but a strong negative impact from the Consumer sector (red line).

Chart 1

The Information Network

Chart 2 shows the percentage change of end product revenues for the same period. In FQ2 2023, I estimate:

Industrial will represent 53% of revenues, as revenues increase 1% QoQ

Automotive will represent 23% of revenues, as revenues increase 2% QoQ

Consumer will represent 10% of revenues, as revenues decrease 11% QoQ

Communications will represent 15% of revenues, as revenues decrease 3% QoQ

Chart 2

The Information Network

Yearly Revenue by End Products

Chart 3 shows CY revenues by end product between 2017 and 2023E. For CY 2023, I estimate:

Industrial will represent 52% of revenues, as revenues increase 8% YoY

Automotive will represent 23% of revenues, as revenues increase 23% QoQ

Consumer will represent 10% of revenues, as revenues decrease 17% QoQ

Communications will represent 15% of revenues, as revenues decrease 1% QoQ

For 2023, I project ADI's revenues to increase 4%, significantly better than the -6.5% change I forecast for the entire semiconductor market.

Chart 3

The Information Network

Six-Year Growth by Application

Chart 4 shows growth in each End Product sector of ADI chip sales. Automotive shows the strongest growth between 2017 and 2022 with a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 26.3%, and based on my estimated growth of 23% for 2023, this sector will continue to dominate.

Chart 4

The Information Network

Automotive Sector Strength

In the Automotive sector, ADI supplies a broad portfolio of analog, digital, power, and sensor ICs focus on audio/video applications.

Chart 5 shows automotive applications of ADI and the growth potential of individual areas of focus, according to the company's 2022 Investor Day Presentation.

Chart 5

ADI

Table 1 shows the Top 10 semiconductor revenues by company for the automotive sector. It shows that ADI exhibited the greatest growth between 2019 and 2022 among all chip companies.

The Information Network

ADI's Position in Analog Chip Market

Chart 6 shows the top 5 Analog Chip companies by revenue for 2018-2022. Texas Instruments (TXN) generated the largest analog chip revenues at $15.4 (+9% YoY) billion followed by ADI at $12.0 billion. ADI increased its YoY revenues 64% in 2022 as it finalized the acquisition of analog company Maxim Integrated Products in mid-2021, increasing its share of the analog market. ADI also acquired Linear Technology in 2017.

Chart 6

The Information Network

Macro Factors Impacting Analog Growth

In Chart 7, I show that the global analog revenue growth has been negative in the past five months, peaking in August 2022. The orange line shows the plunging MoM change in revenues, according to our report entitled Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts.

For 2023 I forecast the analog semiconductor to grow just 1% YoY to $90.5 billion. My forecast for ADI stated above of 4% indicates that ADI will outperform the market.

Chart 7

The Information Network

Investor Takeaway

ADI supplies a broad portfolio of analog, digital, power and sensor ICs focus on audio/video applications in the automotive sector, which has strong tailwinds. Solid growth in automobile sectors has been echoed by many semiconductor companies I have written about.

The automobile industry is moving to low carbon footprints as ICE (internal combustion engines) are being replaced by EVs and as oil prices rise and chip shortages impacted only ICE. The strong demand for EVs, which grew 55% globally in 2022 as ICE vehicles grew -0.5%, is placing strong demand for Battery Management Systems, of which ADI is the dominating supplier, as illustrated in Chart 8.

Chart 8

ADI

Consumer electronics products, PCs, and Communication products in smartphones have shown minimal improvement in demand with the opening of China. Unfortunately, end-user inventory work downs have worsened for hyperscaler companies, along with continuing inventory work downs for PCs and smartphones.

Demand for these consumer products was so bad in 2022, extending into 2023, that a YoY recovery won't happen until 2024, according to our report entitled Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, Automotive, and Memory Chips.

PC shipments dropped 15% YoY in 2022, and I expect another 10% drop in 2023 before increasing 8% in 2024. While unit shipments of PCs will be lackluster, the cheap prices of DRAMs and NAND due to chip oversupply will be a catalyst for smartphone vendors to add more memory to the smartphones.

Smartphone shipments dropped 12% YoY in 2022, and I expect another 3% drop in 2023 before increasing 5% in 2024. While unit shipments of smartphones will be lackluster, the cheap prices of DRAMs and NAND due to chip oversupply will be a catalyst for smartphone vendors to add more memory to the smartphones.

I rate Analog Devices a Buy, as headwinds in Consumer and Communication sectors will abate going into 2024 while the companies continue to exhibit strong growth in Automotive and Industrial sectors.