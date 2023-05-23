The Stock Market Bulls Are Trapped And Running Out Of Time
Summary
- The S&P 500 has faced strong resistance at the 4,200 level due to options market positioning.
- Powell's speech last week has shifted market expectations, reducing the likelihood of rate cuts and increasing the probability of future rate hikes.
- With the rise in rates and strengthening of the dollar, time may be running out for the bulls.
Over the past few weeks, I have noted that the bulls are trapped as the S&P 500 struggles to surpass the 4,200 level. This observation has been a critical aspect of my analysis and discussions with members of Reading The Markets in understanding the market's likely direction.
I first mentioned that the bulls were trapped on April 20, over a month ago, when the S&P 500 was trading around 4,150. Despite reaching the 4,200 level recently, the index has been unable to make a meaningful breakthrough.
The primary reason for the bulls' inability to drive the S&P 500 beyond 4,200 is the resistance imposed by the options market. As long as the options market remains hesitant to grant permission for further upward movement, the S&P 500 will continue to face challenges in advancing to higher levels, and the bulls will remain trapped. The longer this resistance persists, the greater the likelihood of bulls becoming exhausted.
Call gamma has been concentrated around the 4,200 level for a considerable period, and it played a significant role in driving the market higher during the final days of the May options expiration last week, and the main reason why the index stalled out. Now that the monthly options expiration date has passed, we observe similar daily activity in zero-day-to-expiration options trades. The chart below illustrates the highest concentration of call gamma for the May 23 expiration at the 4,200 level.
The concentration of call gamma around the 4,200 level suggests that market makers are likely sellers of the S&P 500 above that level as options traders trim their positions to lock in profits. As a result, market makers will need to adjust their hedges, which can act as resistance to further upward movement in the market. This dynamic has persisted for some time, and unless the options market starts to indicate a bullish sentiment with higher price expectations for the S&P 500 shortly, the index will likely continue to face challenges at the 4,200 level.
If this situation persists without significant change, the bulls may run out of time. Rising interest rates and an economy that continues to remain strong have led the market to anticipate more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Market pricing has shifted away from rate cuts since Federal Open Market Committee Chairman Jay Powell's speech on May 19, and the market is now considering the possibility of additional rate hikes in June or July.
This is leading to the strengthening of the dollar and the rise in real yields, which has implications for financial conditions. If the dollar continues to strengthen and rates continue to rise, it would likely result in tightening financial conditions, which poses a drag on stocks.
If the bulls wish to push this market higher, they better hurry and hope the options market will give them permission to do it. Otherwise, they're running out of time and opportunities.
This article was written by
I am Michael Kramer, the founder of Mott Capital Management and creator of Reading The Markets, an SA Marketplace service. I focus on long-only macro themes and trends, look for long-term thematic growth investments, and use options data to find unusual activity.
I use my over 25 years of experience as a buy-side trader, analyst, and portfolio manager, to explain the twists and turns of the stock market and where it may be heading next. Additionally, I use data from top vendors to formulate my analysis, including sell-side analyst estimates and research, newsfeeds, in-depth options data, and gamma levels.
