Manuel Tauber-Romieri/iStock via Getty Images

In April and May 2022, nearby CBOT corn prices peaked at over $8 per bushel, the highest price since drought caused the coarse grain to reach nearly $8.50 per bushel in August 2012.

On May 30, 2023, CBOT corn futures for July 2023 delivery were trading at $5.7000 per bushel, after falling to the lowest price since November 2021, before the war in Ukraine, Europe's breadbasket threatened global supplies.

Corn is a critical agricultural product that feeds and increasingly powers the world.

The 2023 crop year in the northern hemisphere got underway in March/April, and from late May through August, the weather conditions during the growing season will determine the 2023 crop yields. Drought, floods, or other unexpected and unwelcome weather or natural events could derail the market's expectations for a bumper crop that satisfies worldwide requirements.

The Teucrium Corn ETF product (NYSEARCA:CORN) tracks a portfolio of three CBOT corn futures contracts. Corn has declined to a level that creates a buying opportunity from a risk-reward perspective.

A bearish May WASDE Report for corn prices

The May World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Report was not bullish for corn prices.

The 2023/24 U.S. corn outlook is for larger production, greater domestic use and exports, and higher ending stocks. The corn crop is projected at a record 15.3 billion bushels, up more than 10 percent from last year on increases to both area and yield. The yield projection of 181.5 bushels per acre is based on a weather-adjusted trend assuming normal planting progress and summer growing season weather, estimated using the 1988-2022 time period. With beginning stocks up slightly, total corn supplies are forecast at 16.7 billion bushels, the highest since 2017/18. Total U.S. corn use for 2023/24 is forecast to rise about 5 percent relative to a year ago on higher domestic use and exports. Food, seed, and industrial use is projected to rise 55 million bushels to 6.7 billion. Corn used for ethanol is projected to increase 1 percent, based on expectations of modest growth in motor gasoline consumption and ethanol's inclusion rate into gasoline. Feed and residual use is projected higher on a larger crop and lower expected prices. U.S. corn exports for 2023/24 are forecast to rise 325 million bushels to 2.1 billion, as lower prices support a sharp increase in global trade following the decline seen during 2022/23. U.S. market share is expected to increase slightly albeit remain below the average of the past 5 years. Exports are higher for Argentina and Brazil, with the former reflecting a return to normal weather conditions after a drought during 2022/23. Despite a rebound in U.S. exports, Brazil is forecast to be the world's largest exporter of corn for the second consecutive year. Exports for Ukraine are projected to decline based on lower production prospects. With total U.S. corn supply rising more than use, 2023/24 ending stocks are up 805 million bushels from last year and if realized would be the highest in absolute terms since 2016/17. Stocks would represent 15.3 percent of use, the highest since 2018/19. The season-average farm price is projected at $4.80 per bushel, down $1.80 from 2022/23. The global coarse grain outlook for 2023/24 is for record production and use, and larger ending stocks. World corn production is forecast record high, with the largest increases for the United States, Argentina, the EU, China, and Serbia. Partly offsetting are smaller crops projected for Ukraine and Brazil. World corn use is expected to rise about 4 percent, with foreign consumption increasing by a similar amount. With lower prices, world corn imports are forecast to grow just over 5 percent, driven by increases for several countries, including China, Egypt, Vietnam, Algeria, Mexico, and Colombia. Partly offsetting are reductions for the EU and Turkey. Global corn ending stocks are up 15.5 million tons to 312.9 million, mostly reflecting larger stocks for the United States that are partly offset by declines for Brazil and China. For China, total coarse grain imports for 2023/24 are forecast at 38.4 million tons, up 7.2 million from a year ago but below the record 50.5 million reached during 2020/21. Expectations are for China's internal market prices for energy feedstuffs to remain higher than the world market. Corn imports are expected to rise 5.0 million tons to 23.0 million supported by imports from 3 major exporting countries: the United States, Brazil, and Ukraine. China's barley imports are projected at 7.0 million tons and sorghum at 8.0 million.

Source: USDA May WASDE Report

The monthly WASDE report is the gold standard for fundamentals in the agricultural sector. The critical takeaways for corn were higher U.S. and global stocks, leading the USDA to lower its price forecast, which weighed on prices. However, the WASDE is only a snapshot of the supply and demand equation in early May, and the USDA tends to view the market with rose-colored glasses. Corn and other agricultural products still face Mother Nature, who can always throw a curveball at markets when the weather does not provide ideal summer-growing conditions.

Corn prices fall

Corn reached an over-decade high at $8.27 per bushel in April 2022, falling only 16.75 cents shy of the 2012 record peak.

Five-Year Chart of CBOT Corn Futures (Barchart)

The chart highlights the pattern of lower highs and lower lows over the past year that took nearby corn futures to a $5.47 per bushel low in mid-May, the lowest price since October 2021. At the low, corn was under the price before the war in Europe's breadbasket.

Chart of the World's Leading Corn Producing Countries (atlasbig.com)

The chart illustrates Ukraine is the fifth and Russia the tenth-leading corn-producing country. Together, they are just behind Argentina's annual output.

The four reasons why the corn futures market is taking a leap of faith

At the $5.74 per bushel level, corn's price is 30.6% below the 2022 high. Four factors support corn at under $6 per bushel:

The war in Ukraine pressures other producing countries to compensate for lost output as the fertile soil in Europe's breadbasket and critical logistical hub at the Black Sea ports remain warzones.

The weather during the crucial 2023 growing season is not guaranteed to support the bumper crops needed to fulfill worldwide corn requirements.

The global population has increased to nearly eight billion. Each year, more mouths to feed puts upward pressure on corn's fundamental equation.

Inflation at the highest level in decades increases output costs as energy, labor, financing, and other input expenses rise. Farmers face sky-high fertilizer costs as Russia is a leading producer of fertilizers that support crop growth.

The USDA's May report and forecast are still a leap of faith in late May 2023. An escalation of the war, poor growing conditions, and unforeseen factors could suddenly cause corn prices to rebound. Moreover, high oil and gasoline prices put upward pressure on corn because the coarse grain is the ingredient in U.S. ethanol production. The summer is the U.S. driving season, causing ethanol demand to increase.

Corn rallied to an unsustainable level on the upside in 2022

Corn rose to its $8.27 per bushel high in April 2022 as supply fears gripped the corn and other grain and oilseed futures markets.

Long-Term Chart of CBOT Corn Futures (Barchart)

The long-term chart dating back to 1970 highlights the pattern of higher lows in the corn futures arena. Corn's latest explosive rally took the price higher from $3.0025 in April 2020 as the global pandemic caused prices to plunge to multi-year lows. Corn's previous low was $3.01 in August 2016. Corn futures fell to an unsustainable low in April 2020 and exploded to an $8.27 high in 2022. While the supply fears drove the price higher, enough coarse grain to meet the world's requirements pushed prices lower over the past months.

However, at below $6, the odds of recovery have increased. Corn could experience significant price volatility over the coming months. The price action will be as fickle as the latest weather reports without any other issues that could cause a sudden herd of buyers to descent on the corn futures market.

CORN is the ETF that tracks the CBOT futures

The most direct route for a risk position in corn is the CME's highly liquid CBOT corn futures and futures options market. Market participants seeking exposure to the coarse gain without venturing into the leveraged and margined futures have an alternative. The Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) does an excellent job tracking corn prices, and CORN's most recent top holdings include:

Top Holdings of the CORN ETF Product (Seeking Alpha)

CORN holds three corn futures contracts, excluding the nearby futures contract, to minimize the roll risk. Since the most speculative activity occurs in the nearby contract, CORN tends to underperform the active month futures on the upside but outperform during corrective selloffs.

At $22.67 per share on May 23, CORN had $92.90 million in assets under management. CORN trades an average of 62,752 shares daily and charges a 0.25% management fee. Nearby CBOT corn futures rose 69.6% from $4.8775 in September 2021 to $8.27 in April 2022. The price corrected 33.9% to a $5.47 low in May 2023.

Chart of the CORN ETF Product (Barchart)

Over the same period, CORN rose 60% from $18.92 to $30.30 per share and fell 27.7% to $21.90 per share. The ETF underperformed the nearby corn futures contract on the upside and outperformed on the downside.

I favor buying corn on the dip at below the $6 per bushel level. Last year, the price action overheated on the upside and could be doing the same on the downside in May 2023, as many factors support corn demand while supplies remain a function of the weather and worldwide production in an inflationary environment. CORN is the only ETF that tracks CBOT corn prices and is an effective alternative to the futures arena.