Kimco Realty Stock: Redeveloping A Core REIT Position

May 23, 2023 12:59 PM ETKimco Realty Corporation (KIM)FRT, REG, VNQ, CCI1 Comment
ISTJ Investor
Summary

  • Kimco Realty Corporation is the largest U.S. publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers, concentrated in the dense, high-income, first-ring suburbs of top markets.
  • Regency Centers Corporation and Federal Realty Investment Trust are identified as ~ peer alternatives.
  • An assessment of a currently overweight Kimco Realty position suggests redeploying 15% of these assets to Regency Centers, and 50% from shopping centers to the underweighted REIT infrastructure sector.

Whole Foods Market

Juanmonino/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that is the largest U.S. publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers, concentrated in the dense, high-income, first-ring suburbs of the top major

Initial Shopping Center REIT Screen

Initial Shopping Center REIT Screen (Table by author. Market cap data SA 21 May; all other Company data.)

Top 20 MSA Potential Analysis

Top 20 MSA Potential Analysis (Data from Census, company publications. Analysis by author,)

Market Share Increasingly Concentrated

Market Share Increasingly Concentrated (US Department of Agriculture)

KIM Mixed Use Plans

KIM Mixed Use Plans (KIM Q1 2023 Investor Presentation)

REG Development Plans

REG Redevelopment Plans (REG Q1 Investor Presentation)

Top 10 Tenants

Top !0 Tenants By %ABR (Table by author. Company data.)

2016 Performance Discontinuity

2016 Performance Discontinuity (Chart by Seeking Alpha. Annotations by author.)

KIM vs REG vs FRT total return
KIM vs REG vs FRT 7 year price performance
KIM vs REG vs FRT 7 year dividend growth
KIM vs REG vs FRT - 7 Year Dividend Growth

7 Year Dividend Growth (Seeking Alpha data, table by author.)

Covid Era Performance - KIM, REG, FRT
KIM and RIG one year price
Stock Ratings

Stock Ratings - KIM, REG, FRT (Seeking Alpha)

Myers-Briggs ISTJ. Detail oriented, data driven, planner, long time horizon. Individual investor for 20 plus years. Did the CFP exam for grins years ago, but never certified. Interest in energy, tech.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KIM, REG, CCI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not advice to buy or sell this stock. I am not an accountant or investment advisor. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

