Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 12:21 PM ETJumia Technologies AG (JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 23, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Safae Damir - Head of Investor Relations

Francis Dufay - Chief Executive Officer

Antoine Maillet-Mezeray - Executive Vice President of Finance & Operations

Conference Call Participants

Luke Holbrook - Morgan Stanley

Aaron Kessler - Raymond James

Catherine O'Neill - Citi

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Jumia's Results Conference Call for the First Quarter of 2023. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to turn the call over to Safae Damir, Head of Investor Relations for Jumia. Please go ahead.

Safae Damir

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our first quarter 2023 earnings call. With us today are Francis Dufay, CEO of Jumia; and Antoine Maillet-Mezeray, Executive Vice President, Finance and Operations. We will start by covering the Safe Harbor.

We would like to remind you that our discussions today will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, these forward-looking statements may speak only to our expectations as of today. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements. For a discussion of some of the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements expressed today, please see the Risk Factors section of our annual report on Form 20-F as published on May 16, 2023, as well as our other submissions with the SEC. In addition, on this call, we will refer to certain financial measures not reported in accordance with IFRS. You can find reconciliations of these non-IFRS names to the corresponding IFRS financial measures in our earnings press release which is available on our Investor Relations website.

