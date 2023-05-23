Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Keep Your Cool As Everybody Seems To Be Dumping ZIM Stock

True Orion profile picture
True Orion
1.4K Followers

Summary

  • ZIM has been known for its monstrous dividends, but now the situation has changed for the worse.
  • It was known that 2023 and 2024 will be challenging years and that supply is likely to outpace demand, pushing container freight rates lower.
  • However, business diversification, healthy balance sheet and political reasons make ZIM a worthy long term investment, if ones is able to get compensated for the opportunity cost.
  • Investors that are already invested in ZIM could hold their shares and utilize some options strategy to enhance their returns with some income.

Couple relaxing at swimming pool

Orbon Alija/E+ via Getty Images

Alright guys. Let's just all take a deep breath and exhale slowly. Relax your muscles. Let's imagine for a second that we're floating in a swimming pool waiting for the waiter to get us our cocktail. That floating mass

Freightos Baltic Index (FBX)

Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) (Freightos.com)

Shanghai Containerized Freight Index

Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (Hapag Lloyd Q1 2023 Investor Presentation)

East Asia to U.S. West Coast freight rates

East Asia to U.S. West Coast freight rates (Freightos.com)

This article was written by

True Orion profile picture
True Orion
1.4K Followers
True Orion is comprised of two notions. Orion, the ancient mythical hunter, and truth. The neverending pursuit for truth. This is my motto. I believe that knowledge is key to achieving oversized returns in a financial as well as in a personal level. As a private investor, with a real estate investment educational background and with more than 15 years of investing experience in the real estate and stock market, I can tell you that. Here in SA, I provide my readers with articles regarding specific stocks, or market analysis. My main focus is in REITs, shipping and value/growth smallcap stocks. Megacaps (usually) leave me tremendously indifferent. The purpose of my articles is to express my ideas and get them tested by reality, while at the same time gain additional knowledge throughout the process. As I said above, the notion of the neverending pursuit of truth is hidden behind True Orion. If you like my content, don't forget to follow me, like, share and comment. As a contributor affiliated with SA, signing up for the SA's premium annual subscription plan by clicking here, you are supporting my efforts even more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZIM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was written for information purposes only. You should not, in any case, take the contents of this article to be an urge to buy, hold or sell securities. Always perform your own research before investing in the stock market.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.