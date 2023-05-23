Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rubicon Organics Inc. (ROMJF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCQX:ROMJF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 23, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Margaret Brodie - Interim CEO & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Freeman - Raymond James

Neal Gilmer - Haywood Securities

Operator

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Rubicon Organics First Quarter March 31, 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded on May 23, 2023. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time for research analysts to queue for questions.

Before we begin, I will refer you to Slide 2 of our presentation, which contains Rubicon's caution regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures. Today's presenter will be Margaret Brodie, Interim CEO and CFO.

I will now turn the call over to Margaret Brodie for the presentation.

Margaret Brodie

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Today, I'll provide an update on Rubicon Organics performance in Q1 2023, highlighting our progress as an emerging winner in the Canadian cannabis market.

In Q1 2023, we achieved net revenue of $8.8 million for the 3 months ended Q1 '23, a 71% increase in the prior -- same period in the prior year, and we achieved both positive operating cash flow and adjusted EBITDA of $200,000, marking our fourth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA and third consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow.

Over the last 3 months, and the past 12 months, our growth rate has consistently exceeded the overall cannabis markets growth rate, resulting in our national market share growing from 1.8% in Q1 '22 to 2.1% in the total market of Q1 '23 and 5.3% in the premium flower and pre-roll market in the same period.

Despite Q1 being the cannabis

