Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Presents at 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.58K Followers

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Call May 23, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Hans Vestberg - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Phil Cusick - J.P. Morgan

Phil Cusick

Hi. Thanks for joining us. Welcome to the second day of the 51st Annual J.P. Morgan TMC Conference. I'm Phil Cusick. I follow the communications and media space here, and I'm happy to welcome Hans Vestberg.

Hans Vestberg

Thank you.

Phil Cusick

Chairman and CEO of Verizon.

Hans Vestberg

That's correct.

Phil Cusick

Thank you for joining us.

Hans Vestberg

Thank you for having me.

Phil Cusick

I believe you have something you need to say.

Hans Vestberg

Yeah. Safe harbor. I can say some things that might be future looking. So safe harbor to all of you. Ready? We're okay.

Phil Cusick

Happy safe harbor.

Hans Vestberg

Happy safe harbor.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Phil Cusick

So let's just -- you have -- we had, we talked last night and we've talked about 5G and technology for a long time. Maybe let's start with where we are there. And then we'll dig into some other parts of the business. Just where are we in that sort of 5G process that you think about?

Hans Vestberg

So when I think about a wireless era, it's somewhere between 10 to 12 years. They usually have three different phases. The first phase is basically when you deploy the technology, takes some three to five years. And the second part is where you start doing innovation and sort of new things, and you get advanced on that technology. And then you have the maturity of it.

You can say that 4G is in the maturity right now here in the U.S., and 5G

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.