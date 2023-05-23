Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MPC Container Ships ASA (MPZZF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 12:51 PM ETMPC Container Ships ASA (MPZZF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.58K Followers

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCPK:MPZZF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 23, 2022 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Constantin Baack - Chief Executive Officer

Moritz Fuhrmann - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the MPC Container Ships Q1 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speakers today, Mr. Constantin Baack, CEO; and Mr. Moritz Fuhrmann, CFO of the Company. Please go ahead.

Constantin Baack

Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon and good morning, everyone. This is Constantin Baack, CEO of MPC Container Ships, and, as announced, I am joined by our CFO, Moritz Fuhrmann. I would like to welcome you to our Q1 2023 earnings call. Thank you for joining us today to discuss MPC Container Ships' first quarter earnings.

This morning, we have issued a stock market announcement covering MPCC's first quarter results for the period ending March 31, 2023, the release, as well as the accompanying presentation for this conference call are available on the Investors & Media section in our Web site.

Please be advised that the material provided and our discussion today contain certain forward-looking statements and indicative figures. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business.

Before we start with today's presentation, a few words from my side reflecting on the start of the year and the first quarter [technical difficulty] We are pleased to report another solid performance and the strong quarterly results today despite prevailing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. The container market has clearly come down from the

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.