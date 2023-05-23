Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IHS Holding Ltd. (IHS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 1:34 PM ETIHS Holding Limited (IHS)
IHS Holding Ltd. (NYSE:IHS) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 23, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Colby Synesael - EVP, Communications

Sam Darwish - Chairman & Group CEO

Steve Howden - EVP & Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Philip Cusick - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gregory Williams - TD Cowen

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs Group

Michael Rollins - Citigroup

Bora Lee - RBC

Stella Cridge - Barclays Bank

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the IHS Holdings Limited Earnings Results Call for the three-month period ending March 31, 2023. Please note that today's conference is being webcast and recorded. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Colby Synesael. Please go ahead, sir.

Colby Synesael

Thank you, operator. Thanks also to everyone for joining the call today. I'm Colby Synesael, EVP of Communications here at IHS. With me today are Sam Darwish, our Chairman and CEO; and Steve Howden, our CFO. This morning, we published our unaudited financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, on the Investor Relations section of our website. and issued a related earnings release and presentation.

These are the consolidated results of IHS Holding Ltd, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IHS, which comprises the entirety of the group's operations. Before we discuss the results, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer at the beginning of the presentation on Slide 2, which should be read in full, along with the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements set up in our earnings release and 6-K filed as well today.

In particular, the information to be discussed may contain forward-looking statements, which, by their nature, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors, some of which are beyond our control that are difficult to

