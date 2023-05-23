Fixed-Income Market Update: From Interest Rate Volatility To Credit Volatility

DNY59

By Gene Tannuzzo, CFA, Global Head of Fixed Income

In this video Gene Tannuzzo, our global head of fixed income, discusses a shift in the market’s focus - from interest rate to credit volatility.

Transcript

Gene Tannuzzo: I think 2023 will be a year where the market transitions from being focused on interest rate volatility to being focused on credit volatility. Last year was all about interest rates rising very quickly because the Fed was adjusting its reaction function. That has now happened, and we've seen volatility manifest itself in credit markets starting in the first quarter in the banking sector.

We think throughout the course of the year that volatility will permeate through other industries and credit selection is going to be absolutely key to performance.

The diversification benefit of bonds has dramatically changed in 2023. Importantly, we've seen that in environments of risk aversion, when equity prices are going down and credit-sensitive sectors of the bond market are performing poorly, high-quality fixed income is doing well and Treasuries are a strong diversifier to other risk assets. That's important and has been a reliable diversification benefit of bonds over time, but it was sorely lacking in 2022. We've seen that return in 2023 and from a portfolio construction standpoint and a diversification standpoint, we think that's incredibly important.

We think opportunities are vast in 2023, but investors need to be selective. Credit risk will be paramount. We do think in the riskiest sectors of the market, defaults will increase as economic growth slows. However, yields are higher. That cushion for volatility is substantial and we think high-quality credit is very, very attractive in this environment. That would include areas like investment-grade corporate bonds or investment-grade mortgage-backed securities.

© 2016-2023 Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of products, materials and services available through Columbia Threadneedle Investments may be subject to approval by your home office.

With respect to mutual funds, ETFs and Tri-Continental Corporation, investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a fund carefully before investing. To learn more about this and other important information about each fund, download a free prospectus. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund carefully before investing. To obtain the Fund's most recent periodic reports and other regulatory filings, contact your financial advisor or download reports here. These reports and other filings can also be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

The views expressed are as of the date given, may change as market or other conditions change and may differ from views expressed by other Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (CMIA) associates or affiliates. Actual investments or investment decisions made by CMIA and its affiliates, whether for its own account or on behalf of clients, may not necessarily reflect the views expressed. This information is not intended to provide investment advice and does not take into consideration individual investor circumstances. Investment decisions should always be made based on an investor's specific financial needs, objectives, goals, time horizon and risk tolerance. Asset classes described may not be appropriate for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and no forecast should be considered a guarantee either. Since economic and market conditions change frequently, there can be no assurance that the trends described here will continue or that any forecasts are accurate.

Columbia Funds and Columbia Acorn Funds are distributed by Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc., member FINRA. Columbia Funds are managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC and Columbia Acorn Funds are managed by Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. ETFs are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc., member FINRA, an unaffiliated entity.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Columbia Threadneedle) is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.