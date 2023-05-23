Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.58K Followers

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 23, 2023 8:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Nicole Shan - Investor Relations Manager

Tao Zou - Vice Chairman and Acting Chief Executive Officer

Henry He - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Xiaodan Zhang - CICC

Brian Gong - Citi

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Kingsoft Cloud First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there is going to be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I’d now like to hand the conference over to the IR Manager, Nicole Shan. Please go ahead, ma’am.

Nicole Shan

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Kingsoft Cloud’s first quarter 2023 earnings release was distributed earlier today and is available on our IR website at ir.ksyun.com, as well as on GlobalNewswire services.

On the call today from Kingsoft Cloud, we have our Vice Chairman and CEO, Mr. Tao Zou; and our CFO, Mr. Haijian He. Mr. Zou will review our business strategies, operations and the Company highlights; followed by Mr. He, who will discuss the financials and the guidance. They will be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.

There will be consecutive integration, our integrations are for your covenants and reference purpose only. In case of any discrepancy in management statement in our original language will prevail.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as demand and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions and

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.