Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A.I., Narrow Markets, And The New T.I.N.A.

May 23, 2023 2:15 PM ETWTAI, THNQ, LRNZ, AIQ, UBOT, IRBO, ROBT, ROBO, BOTZ, ARKQ, ANEW, KOMP, ARKK, DTEC, NVDA, AAPL, MSFT, GOOG, GOOGL, AMZN, BRK.B, META, TSLA, UNH, V2 Comments
Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • A rally on narrow breadth indicates limited participation, and the chances of failure are above average.
  • The largest stocks in the index by market capitalization have been holding the index in positive territory.
  • As investors, it is essential to participate in these market evolutions.

robot analyze stock

PhonlamaiPhoto

The A.I. chase is making for a very narrow market. As Bob Farrell once quipped:

"Markets are strongest when they are broad and weakest when they narrow to a handful of blue-chip names."

Breadth is important. A rally on narrow

Spikes In ARMS Index Coincides With Corrections

SG AI newsflow indicator continues to surge | AI-related stocks drove virtually all the returns of the S&P 500 this year

Stock market heat map showing A.I. leadership

Stock market heat map 3 months showing A.I. leadership versus rest of the market

Passive Index breakdown of market cap weighting

Top 10 Market Capitalization Stocks YTD Return

Spread in performance between the equal weight and market cap weighted Nasdaq market

Relative Analysis of Sectors against SPY

Nasdaq performance 1999 vs 2023

Artificial Intelligence | History of asset bubbles

NVIDIA price to sales chart

Nvidia Revenue Vs. Price To Sales Reversion

This article was written by

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
30.01K Followers
Unique, unbiased and contrarian real investment advice

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.