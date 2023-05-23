Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
International Business Machines Corp (IBM) 51st Annual JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Call Transcript

International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) 51st Annual JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Call May 23, 2023 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Granger - SVP, IBM Consulting

Conference Call Participants

Brian Essex - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brian Essex

All right, there we go. Okay. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. My name is Brian Essex. I'm a software analyst at JPMorgan. And with me today, I have John Granger, Senior Vice President of IBM Consulting. So he runs that group. And John, thank you for joining me.

Maybe a good place to start is introduce yourself. And you've had a lengthy career with IBM and you're currently leading IBM Consulting. Can you share a bit about your background and the business that you're running today?

John Granger

Yes. Look, I mean, very quickly, I actually came into IBM through IBM's acquisition of PwC Consulting in 2002. I was a partner in PwC. And so actually, like many of the leadership per today of IBM Consulting, we still retained quite a lot of that PwC backbone. But I've worked in -- I've run the business for the U.K. I've worked -- I've run IBM Consulting in Europe, I lived in Madrid for a bit. I went and ran our application business for a couple of years in Bangalore, worked in the U.S. And now I'm back based in the U.K.

I mean, just to talk a little bit about our business, Brian, I mean, just -- and we're going to come on to talk a lot more about it, I'm sure. But about 160,000 people, I mean, we're about -- now after the spin-off of Kyndryl, the infrastructure services business, we're about 1/3 of IBM's revenue, but perhaps interestingly, 2/3 of IBM's people. So if you talk about an IBMer, then it's likely as not, you're talking about somebody in IBM Consulting.

