DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 2:02 PM ETDICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)
SA Transcripts
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 23, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nate Gilch - Senior Director of Investor Relations

Lauren Hobart - President and Chief Executive Officer

Navdeep Gupta - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Adrienne Yih - Barclays

Robby Ohmes - Bank of America

Warren Cheng - Evercore ISI

Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer

Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs

Isabel Thompson - UBS

Mike Baker - D.A. Davidson

John Kernan - TD Cowen

Paul Lejuez - Citi

Anders Myhre - Guggenheim

Chris Horvers - J.P. Morgan

Justin Kleber - Baird

Chuck Grom - Gordon Haskett

Seth Basham - Wedbush Securities

Daniel Imbro - Stephens

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Q1 2023 DICK'S Sporting Goods Earnings Conference Call. My name is Shannon, and I will be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions].

I will now hand you over to your host, Nate Gilch, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Nate, please go ahead.

Nate Gilch

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss our first quarter 2023 results.

On today's call will be Lauren Hobart, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Navdeep Gupta, our Chief Financial Officer.

A playback of today's call will be archived in our Investor Relations website located at investors.dicks.com for approximately 12 months.

As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Any such statements should be considered in conjunction with cautionary statements in our earnings release and risk factor discussions in our filings with the SEC, including our last annual report on Form 10-K and cautionary statements made during this call. We assume no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements

