ChampionX: Short Term And Long Term Catalysts

May 23, 2023 3:06 PM ETChampionX Corporation (CHX)CC, ECL, HAL, MMM, SLB
CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Offshore drilling activity providing roadmap for longer-term strength.
  • Margins and cash flow inflecting higher before major new projects come online.
  • Three-year anniversary of the Apergy merger opens up M&A possibilities.
Oil Platform at Dusk

joebelanger

The Basic Business of ChampionX

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) was formed three years ago through a merger of Apergy, a provider of oil well drilling and automation technology, and the oil well production chemicals division of Ecolab (ECL

graphic of wellsite sales

Life Cycle of Wellsite (ChampionX Investor Presentation)

Breakdown of ChampionX segments

ChampionX Business Segments and Market Sizes (ChampionX Investor Presentation)

increased need of wellsite production chemicals

Use of ChampionX Production Chemicals by Well Age (ChampionX Investor Presentation)

bar charts of ChampionX fcf conversion and leverage

ChampionX FCF conversion and leverage (ChampionX Investor Presentation)

