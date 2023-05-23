Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 2:09 PM ETNavigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.58K Followers

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 23, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Randy Giveans - EVP, IR and Business Development

Mads Peter Zacho - CEO

Niall Nolan - CFO

Oeyvind Lindeman - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Omar Nokta - Jefferies

Ben Nolan - Stifel

Randy Giveans

[Abrupt Start] With us today, we have Mr. Mads Peter Zacho, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Niall Nolan, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Oeyvind Lindeman, Chief Commercial Officer and myself, Randy Givean, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development North America I must advise you today that this conference is being recorded.

Now as we conduct today's presentation, we will be making various forward-looking statement. These statements include but are not limited to, the future expectations, plans and prospects from both the financial and operational perspective and are based on management assumptions, forecasts and expectations as of today's date and are as subject to material risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ significantly from our forward-looking information and financial forecast. Additional information about these factors and assumptions are included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

With that, I now pass the floor to Mads Peter Zacho, the company's Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, Mads.

Mads Peter Zacho

Thank you. Good morning, and thanks a lot for taking part in our earnings call today. I'll start off by providing a brief overview of our Q1 results and then hand it over to Nile, Oeyvind and Randy for more color on our results and recent events.

Our first quarter results came in stronger than the previous quarters with revenues at $136 million, adjusted EBITDA just below $70 million and net income of $19 million. The result was mainly driven by higher charter rates and higher vessel

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.