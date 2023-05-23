Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mativ Holdings: Not Quite A Buy Just Yet

May 23, 2023 3:10 PM ETMativ Holdings, Inc. (MATV)
MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
180 Followers

Summary

  • Mativ Holdings, Inc. has grown sales exponentially YoY as a result of a merger that happened last year.
  • The first quarter of the year had Mativ Holdings, Inc. face many challenges, and I won't make an investment case for the company until there is more clarity, especially the margins.
  • The long-term outlook for Mativ Holdings, Inc. does remain positive, however, which makes me want to still rate the shares a hold, as there is value to be had here eventually.

Abstract Detail of Round Metal Machinery

April30

Investment Summary

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) is a company specializing in performance materials. In the Advanced Technical Materials segment, the company focuses on producing and distributing a wide range of high-quality polymer, resin, and fiber-based substrates. These substrates serve as the

The stock price the last 12 months for the company

Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Some highlights regarding the company segments from the report

Earnings Highlights (Earnings Report)

Some of the outlooks provided by the company

Company Outlook (Earnings Report)

Assets that the company holds

Company Assets (Earnings Report)

Liabilities that the company holds

Liabilities(Earnings Report)

Financing declaration by the company

Company Financing (Earnings Report)

Markets that the company has exposure to

Company Markets (Investor Presentation)

This article was written by

MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
180 Followers
I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.