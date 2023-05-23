Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Corning Incorporated (GLW) Edward A. Schlesinger presents at J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

May 23, 2023 2:19 PM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW)
Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Edward A. Schlesinger presents at J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 23, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Edward A. Schlesinger - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Samik Chatterjee - J.P. Morgan

Hi, good morning, everyone. Thank you. Welcome to day two, and I'm Samik Chatterjee, I cover hardware companies at J.P. Morgan, for us kicking it off on day two here is, Corning. I have the pleasure of hosting, Edward Schlesinger, EVP and CFO of the company. Thank you for taking the time to come to the conference.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Samik Chatterjee

I'll get right into the questions, and we can take some audience questions as we go along. I did want to start with a few more long-term topics for you before we get into the more near-term macro, etcetera discussion. Your long-term capital allocation decisions in terms of how you prioritize investments across the different segments of the different market-access platforms, is really where I want to start with. How are you thinking about the exposure that you have across these market-access platforms to consumer versus enterprise or business spending, and how you're thinking about sort of long-term capital decisions about where to invest?

Edward A. Schlesinger

Yes. Thanks and thanks for having us today. Appreciate it. I would start-off by saying, we apply a very disciplined approach to capital allocation. We have a three, four, five framework that we use to invest three core technologies for manufacturing platforms, and we look to invent new capabilities or combinations of those core technologies, manufacturing platforms across the markets we serve.

We do that through investing in research and development. The majority of our research and development spending is focused on the near-term in terms

