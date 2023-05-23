Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Don't Buy Coffee, Put $5 A Day In HDV Instead

May 23, 2023 3:21 PM ETiShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
Summary

  • Many Americans spend about $5 per day on coffee.
  • While this seems like a small amount, investing $5 a day in a good dividend fund can have a snowball effect.
  • In this article, we are testing this on HDV.

Young woman paying for coffee with credit card

MoMo Productions

As a nation, we love coffee and many people buy coffee every single day, spending about $4-6 dollars per day on this habit. How would this money and its dividend income would grow if this money was instead put into an investment

HDV's dividend history

Seeking Alpha

HDV's share price graph since inception.

Seeking Alpha

Growth of $5 a day invested into HDV

Portfolio Visualizer

Dividend growth of $5 a day invested into HDV

Portfolio Visualizer

Growth of HDV investments after inflation.

Portfolio visualizer

Growth of HDV dividends with inflation adjustment

Portfolio Visualizer

This article was written by

Diesel profile picture
Diesel
1.15K Followers
I've been investing in the stock market and most of my portfolio consists of long positions of blue chip companies with a consistent history of growing profits with solid profit margins as well as a history of returning money to shareholders in dividends and buybacks such as Apple. I also sell calls and puts to boost my return and try to stay away from highly volatile stocks. I don't short any company except for buying some puts in order to "insure" my long positions. My investment philosophy is to find a company that fits my criteria (like AAPL), buy as much as I can afford and hold it forever unless the fundamentals of the company change drastically. I also like the idea of index investing. At Seeking Alpha, I mostly analyze and write about companies that manufacture big metal machines such as cars, trucks, tractors, bulldozers and tanks as I believe this to be an exciting sector to analyze.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HDV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

