Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

May 23, 2023 2:39 PM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS)
Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Call May 23, 2023 10:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill Ready - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Doug Anmuth - JPMorgan

Doug Anmuth

Alright. Great. We are going to go ahead and get started. I am Doug Anmuth, JPMorgan’s internet analyst. First, Safe Harbor. Some of the statements that Pinterest will make today maybe considered forward-looking. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statements that Pinterest makes are based on assumptions as of today and Pinterest undertakes no obligation to update them. Please refer to Pinterest’s Form 10-Q for a discussion of the risk factors that may affect its results.

So Pinterest is a visual inspiration platform that people around the world use to discover ideas and turn inspiration into reality. It uniquely sits at the intersection of social and commerce. The platform has more than 460 million monthly active users globally with high commercial intent. We estimate Pinterest is on track for about $3 billion in annual revenue this year.

It’s our pleasure to have with us Pinterest CEO, Bill Ready. So Bill is coming up on 1 year at Pinterest. He was previously Google’s President of Commerce Payments and Next Billion users for 2 years. Prior to that, spent 6 years at PayPal, most recently as EVP and COO, he was the CEO of Venmo and Braintree prior to their acquisition by PayPal. So, welcome, Bill.

Bill Ready

Yes. Thanks for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Doug Anmuth

Absolutely. Alright. So let’s see, you are approaching close to 1 year on the job. What has been your biggest learning so far?

Bill Ready

Yes. So I’d say 10 months in. Some of the

