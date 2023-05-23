Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tenaris: Harnessing Operational Excellence For Sustainable Growth

May 23, 2023 3:51 PM ETTenaris S.A. (TS)
Francesco Infusino
Summary

  • Tenaris pays out a solid dividend with a safe payout ratio, consistently rewarding shareholders with a secure dividend amid cyclical upswings.
  • Recent earnings exemplify Tenaris' ability to outperform expectations and the business' plan to increase CapEX expenditures.
  • The company has been able to perform in line with the S&P 500 when adjusting for dividends.
  • Strategic improvements within Tenaris' core business have allowed for margin expansion and future growth.
  • Based on the assumptions of my DCF figures, Tenaris is currently undervalued, resulting in a strong buy rating.

Tenaris office in Houston, TX, USA.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has been able to successfully capitalize on cyclical highs and is in a position for strong future growth. I believe Tenaris is a strong buy due to its solid dividend, its strategic improvements within its core

Tenaris Overview

Tenaris Overview (2022 Annual Report)

1Y P/E GAAP Compared to Peers

1Y P/E GAAP Compared to Peers (Seeking Alpha)

Share performance

Tenaris Compared to the S&P 500 3Y

Tenaris Compared to the S&P 500 3Y (Created by author using Bar Charts)

Tenaris Rig Direct

Analyst Consensus

Cost of Equity Calculation

WACC Calculation

5Y Equity Model DCF Using Net Income

5Y Equity Model DCF Using Net Income (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Capital Structure

Capital Structure (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

DCF Financials

DCF Financials (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

