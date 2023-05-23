Ian Tuttle

Roblox and Expectations

Expectations for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) have been out of whack for some time now:

The pandemic gaming market gave unrealistic expectations about growth in 2020-2021.

Facebook (META) gave unrealistic expectations about how close we are to the metaverse in 2021-2022.

While Facebook continues to flounder in their metaverse pivot, a small group of gaming companies, including Roblox, are already building it without an AR/VR headset, step-by-step, disguised as gaming platforms. Fun will be the killer app for the metaverse. It already is.

But until then, it is a grind while we wait for hardware that ties the whole experience together. Based off the Facebook headsets, and the rumors surrounding the upcoming Apple (AAPL) headset, we are still pretty far off. The primary challenge remains miniaturization, and that has hit roadblocks in chip fabrication.

But back to the Roblox quarter. This was a very good report from where I stand:

There are several indicators that some of the pandemic growth is sticky. Interest remains high from users and developers.

It looks like their ballooning R&D and Capex costs are moderating as they wrap up a slew of 2021-2023 projects.

Those projects have made the platform more immersive and engaging, solidified their backend cloud, and will bring new ad revenue.

But why I really like Roblox is that they understand that they are on a long road with a lot of potholes in it. It looks like we are past the peak of the Facebook-induced metaverse hype cycle, and now it is a long slog, maybe as much as a decade, until the combination of AR and the metaverse become a reality. As usual, the hardware is holding everything back.

Bookings and Engagement

Roblox is one of the few companies where I prefer the non-GAAP metrics, because Roblox has odd revenue recognition, where they recognize about 90% of their revenue across 25 months. An interesting side note on that: it was 23 months until this quarter. This number is based on what they think is the average span of a user at Roblox. That number going up is the first of several indicators of the stickiness of the platform.

But their revenue recognition really distorts their GAAP top line. At the end of March, they had $3.2 billion in deferred revenue ($2.5 billion deferred gross profit), worth 1.4 years of TTM GAAP revenue.

Along with GAAP revenue, which was negatively impacted this quarter because of that change in recognition, Roblox also gives us “bookings,” the gross value of purchases of their in-game currency, Robux, before app store and other payment fees. So let’s check in there.

Roblox S-1 and earnings reports

Still skirting above the incoming pre-pandemic trend, which keep in mind was 39% YoY. Some of that excess pandemic growth was sticky. You may also notice that since Q4 2021, more normal seasonality has returned, so the YoY metrics become important again:

Roblox S-1 and earnings reports

I started the chart in Q1 2021, the last quarter of crazy pandemic growth rates (peaking at 220% in Q2 2020), so you could see what sort of unrealistic expectations were forming around them. But Roblox entered the pandemic already with a lot of momentum, with bookings rising almost 40% in 2019. They are not back to that, but still growing at a healthy clip of 23% and rising.

User metrics — daily active users [DAUs] and total hours engaged — are also rising at roughly that same rate.

Roblox S-1 and earnings reports

Note the difference in 2022 in those last two charts. Even while bookings were flagging in H1 2022, user metric growth remained strong.

When we put those two engagement metrics together in a ratio, we see a very interesting thing:

Roblox S-1 and earnings reports

In 2019, users averaged 129 minutes per day on the app. In the TTM, that’s 147, and looking pretty steady at around 15-20 minutes over 2019.

Another indicator of a little pandemic stickiness is in revenue conversion:

Roblox S-1 and earnings reports

For both the last two charts, I assumed those lines would come back down to their 2019 numbers, but it looks like they ratcheted up, and pretty steady at these new levels. So, some upside surprise from my perspective on engagement and revenue conversion in the post-pandemic environment.

Ballooning Expenses

Good stuff! But also, bad stuff:

Roblox S-1 and earnings reports

In Q4 2021, exquisitely timed for a 3.875% interest rate, Roblox raised a billion in bonds for several simultaneous projects including voice chat, better avatars in many ways, generative AI tools for creators, an ad platform, and beefing up their cloud infrastructure, which they run themselves. Amazingly, with all the spending, they still have almost all the bond proceeds, with about $3 billion cash plus debt securities. They kind of acknowledged that they didn’t really need that borrowing by sticking $851 million of their debt security assets into the long-term investments pile in the March quarter, the first time that line has shown up in their reporting.

Anyway, back to those ballooning expenses. Prior to Q2 2022, Roblox was actually a slightly profitable company if you factored in all the deferred revenue they booked but did not recognize every quarter. As you see, they are starting to come off those high expenses, especially the Capex, and we are about to see them start gaining leverage again.

So long as their cash position remains strong, I am OK with all these expenses, because they have a long road ahead.

So let’s talk about that part.

Looking Ahead

The highlights looking ahead:

They are projecting that their costs will grow more slowly than revenue. It looks like they will be getting leverage on top line growth again.

They have a great liquidity position for a long march.

Advertising remains an unpulled lever from both sides. They will start showing ad revenue this year, beginning Q2, though as with everything at Roblox , I expect it to ramp slowly. I’m very excited about the ad product, which is a totally new type of ad and worth the long wait. They also still spend very little on marketing, 2.3% of bookings in the TTM, so any marketing push will have a big effect.

, I expect it to ramp slowly. I’m very excited about the ad product, which is a totally new type of ad and worth the long wait. They also still spend very little on marketing, 2.3% of bookings in the TTM, so any marketing push will have a big effect. The money they invested into auto-translation is really paying off in international growth. Japanese bookings were up 100% YoY. But this is also a problem. In the TTM North American DAUs grew at 13% YoY, and outside North America 24%. So top line user growth is being driven more than ever by international markets. The problem is that North American users are much more valuable, worth 6x the bookings per DAU than outside North America. And the gap is growing: in 2020 it was 4.5x. So looking forward, we should expect revenue conversion from engagement metrics to decline.

Over-13 bookings were up 31% YoY, continuing to outpace the kids. The over-13s spend an average of an extra 11 minutes on the platform per day than the younger cohort. The aging up of Roblox users in to new types of games is again an indicator of the stickiness of the platform.

Developers who earned something on the platform were up 63% YoY. Interest in the platform from that side remains high. Some of the early developers on the platform are starting to raise capital to expand.

They have avoided layoffs and are still hiring.

The next catalyst is the Apple headset, likely seen in just a few weeks at WWDC. I have tons of reservations about this thing for Apple, but I am also dying to see what Roblox does with it. Hopefully they are one of the companies that got an early look.

I haven’t owned Roblox since April 2022.

Data by YCharts

I think we may soon see a time to re-enter with the intention of sitting on that position for a long time. I don’t think this sort of volatility is done, and there is a long road ahead. A lot is going to happen that can’t be foreseen now, but this is a company that knows where they are headed, knows the steps they need to take to get there, and are patient and deliberate in taking those steps.

Final Note

Speaking of that volatility, one of the causes was that Roblox released monthly metrics, and the stock tended to fly around in either direction every month. March 2023 was the last month of that. I guess they got tired of the monthly dance in the stock price. While it made covering them exceptionally easy, I was also tired of that.