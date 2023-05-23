Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Transcript

May 23, 2023 3:10 PM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)
Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Call May 23, 2023 10:50 AM ET

Company Participants

David Watson - President & Chief Executive Officer, Comcast Cable

Conference Call Participants

Philip Cusick - J.P. Morgan

Philip Cusick

Hi, thanks for joining us. Welcome to the 51st Annual J.P. Morgan TMC Conference. I'm Phil Cusick. I follow the communications and media space here. I am joined by Dave Watson, President and CEO of Comcast Cable. Dave, thanks for joining us.

David Watson

Good to be with you, Phil.

Philip Cusick

Nice to see you. Your role changed a bit recently to be global and the presentation of the company has been shifted a little bit. Maybe just talk about your overall role and how things have changed first.

David Watson

Sure. The group that we developed is the Connectivity & Platforms group to really represent how we're running the business and looking at scale, looking at innovation, all the things that we do. So it's the U.S. Cable business. It's the direct-to-the-consumer, international business with Sky, lumping those things together and taking the best of kind of across the enterprise. And when you look at it, the thing that jumps out, it's 52.5 million customer relationships, all spending about $100 per. So it's a pretty good, solid business right from the get-go and positions us well, I think, for the growth areas. And we have a couple that are -- not just one, several actually, that within this Connectivity & Platforms group. One is domestic broadband, domestic wireless, international connectivity and then business services. You take those 4 together, you have a $40 billion run rate collection of growth-oriented, high-margin businesses and growing in the high single digits.

So you look at each one of them, 32

