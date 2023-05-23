Yuji Sakai

These days, investors are hungry for yields even after the Fed has raised short-term interest rates from 0.25% to 5.25% in less than a year. Many investors find themselves taking on more risk than necessary in order to increase their income yields. This usually means investing in funds and stocks that are known as high-yield traps as well as leveraging too much to the point where they lose more in principal than they make in dividends. Another new trend we've been seeing as part of this new hunger for yield is an increase in funds that sell covered calls to generate additional yield.

Last year, BlackRock launched 3 new covered call funds that focus on bonds. These funds are TLTW, HYGW, and LQDW. The first one (BATS:TLTW) is the focus of this article, and it sells covered calls on long-term government bonds with time horizon of 20+ years. The second one (HYGW) writes covered calls on high-yield corporate bonds, and the third one (LQDW) writes covered calls on investment grade corporate bonds. These funds all combine bond interest payments with covered call premiums to generate super-sized dividends without using leverage or taking on unnecessary risk. Each fund yields about 15% in dividend yields.

Data by YCharts

Last year was one of the worst years in modern history for bond prices. As the Fed continued hiking rates and allowing bonds on its balance sheet to expire without rolling them (also known as Quantitative Tightening) in order to fight inflation, bond prices faced a downward pressure that they hadn't in decades. Things seem to have stabilized in the last few months as bond prices stopped falling. There might be still some more room to the downside if interest rates continue rising, but it's safe to say that the worst of it is behind us unless the inflation comes back with a vengeance as the Fed is likely to do 1-2 more rate hikes before pausing.

Data by YCharts

According to Fed board members' dot-plot modeling, interest rates will most likely stabilize for the rest of 2023 and start falling slowly starting next year and keep dropping slowly but surely until they stabilize near 2.5% beyond 2025. If this projection of Fed board members holds, I believe we can expect bond prices to stabilize for the rest of this year and slowly start climbing for the next 3 years afterward and stabilize again. I should add that the Fed's projections typically concern short-term interest rates, but long-term interest trends typically follow short-term trends, and it's very rare to see them completely decoupled.

CME Group's Fedwatch

If we are expecting bond prices to be rather stable and climb slowly over the next few years, funds like TLTW are good choices to own. While covered call funds typically give up much of the upside in share price appreciation for the sake of collecting premiums to create dividends, this fund is unlikely to jump around too much to begin with.

As a matter of fact, it appears investors are betting on even lower rates than members of the Fed are at the moment. When we look at the probability of different Fed funds rates, we see that investors are expecting rate cuts as early as this fall. For September the probability of rate cut stands at 21% followed by a probability of 63% in November and a probability of 85% by December. Come January 2024, the probability of a rate cut jumps even higher to almost certainty (96%).

CME Group's Fedwatch

If the economy enters into recession, this will likely push government bond prices higher for a couple of reasons. First, during times of crisis, investors tend to escape to safety and long-term government bonds are seen as the safest investments out there (even safer than holding cash in a regional bank in some cases as we found out this spring, especially if your bank fails). Second, when the economy slows down considerably the Fed tends to step in and start buying bonds which helps bond prices or at least puts a floor under them. Third, companies tend to invest less money into their business operations during recessions, so they park their money in government bonds and this also helps bond prices. Fourth, recessions usually bring much lower rates of inflation or in some cases even deflation which puts a pressure on bond yields which gives upward support to bond prices since yields and prices go opposite ways.

So in most cases, it makes sense to be at least partially invested in government bonds. I am typically far more invested in stocks than bonds unless I know for a fact that the Fed is about to start launching a new QE program and bond prices will be rallying, which doesn't happen every day. For investors like me who have limited exposure to bonds and would like to increase their income by adding some exposure to bonds, this fund serves a good purpose. By investing into this fund, you are getting a rich dividend yield up to 15% while enjoying the safety of bonds.

This fund was launched last year, so it hasn't been around for long enough for us to see its long-term performance. In its relatively short existence, the fund beat TLT's performance in total returns, but its total return was still down -4.82% in the last 8 months. In comparison, TLT was down -10.06%. We will need more time to judge this fund's performance, but I suspect it won't disappoint income-seeking investors unless long-term bond prices take another sudden wild turn, which would mean that inflation is coming back with a vengeance or that the US has defaulted on its debt. Both are unlikely but still possible outcomes.

Data by YCharts

Investors should probably start buying this along with its sister funds (HYGW, LQDW) in small batches and slowly average down if needed. You can also use part of your dividend income to slowly add more to your shares over time to build a healthy position size.

In the short term, the best-case scenario for this fund would be if bond prices stayed flat or somewhat stable. A slow drop or a slow climb in bond prices would be fine too. The worst-case scenario would be a violent W shaped market where bond prices jump up and down wildly. Luckily, those cases are very rare in treasury bonds. Historically, bond price trends tend to stay intact for a long time once they are set in place unless a major disruption occurs (such as a government default which never happened to the US before or a total shutdown of the global economy like it happened in 2020). Luckily, those events are extremely rare.

This is a purely income-generating tool, and it should be used as such. Investors looking to trade bond funds in order to take advantage of share price appreciation can stay in funds like TLT, or they can mix and match two funds to create their own blend. For example, if you create a mix and match of 50% TLT and 50% TLTW, you will generate a yield of 7.5% while participating in 50% of the upside in TLT. This could also be a choice for many investors who wouldn't mind sacrificing some income for some upside potential. It's really up to each investor to decide what kind of mix of income/share appreciation they would like in their bond investments, and luckily we now have more tools than ever to design our own portfolios with our intended goals in mind.